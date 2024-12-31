5 Browns Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
By Cem Yolbulan
4. GM Andrew Berry
Since being named the general manager in 2020, Andrew Berry has made some polarizing moves. Some have worked out, and some notable ones didn't. One could easily argue that the Deshaun Watson trade and the contract extension are fireable offenses on their own.
Plus, it's not just the Watson saga. If one is willing to ignore the worst trade and contract in NFL history, it's hard to look past some of his other mistakes. Berry has been more than willing to trade draft capital for immediate gains. Not only have those immediate gains never come to fruition, but his draft picks have been less than ideal as well. Selecting Jedrick Wills over Tristan Wirfs and whiffing on multiple wide receivers and defensive tackle prospects set this team back in a big way.
Berry likes to try to find value on the margins. Under his tenure, the Browns have consistently brought in players the rest of the league has turned their backs. Players with a lot of baggage like Watson, Malik McDowell, and Mike Hall have been welcomed with open arms in Cleveland. If these players lead you to success, this can maybe be forgiven. However, not only are you losing games, but you are also drawing negative attention with your embrace of players with character issues.
The Browns leadership gave Berry an extension before the 2024 season. This complicates things when deciding on Berry's future. He will likely be in charge of this offseason to try to fix things but another poor start in 2025 will likely signal the end of the Andrew Berry era.