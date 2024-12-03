5 Browns Making it Easy for Cleveland to Say Goodbye in 2025
2. James Hudson, OT
The Browns have one of the NFL's most inconsistent offenses this year and a lot of that has to do with an inconsistent offensive line — especially in pass protection. Cleveland entered Week 13 with the league's fourth-worst pass block grade, per Pro Football Focus, and a lot of that has to do with James Hudson's lackluster performance.
Before landing on the injured reserve with a shoulder injury in October, Hudson looked like one of the NFL's worst blockers. The ex-Cincinnati Bearcat surrendered a whopping 15 pressures (8 hurries, 7 QB hits) across just 159 passing downs, resulting in a pass block grade of 40.2 — currently the fourth-worst mark among 76 eligible tackles.
Unlikely to play again this season, Hudson likely won't have a chance to prove that he's capable of providing better results.
If the Browns want their offense to thrive next year, Hudson can't be a part of the frontline. He doesn't give his quarterback much time to make decisions due to his inconsistent blocking and GM Berry would be better off replacing him this offseason, whether that's through the draft or free agency.
Fortunately, getting rid of Hudson won't be an issue considering how he's also a pending free agent. With that in mind, don't expect to see the former 2021 fourth-rounder around Cleveland next year.