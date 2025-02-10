5 Browns Who Won't Return in 2025 With Season Officially Over
3. Nick Chubb, running back
You should never say "never" when it comes to players coming and going in the NFL, but I would guess that Nick Chubb's days as a member of the Cleveland Browns are a thing of the past at this point.
The pending unrestricted free agent has had a sensational career with the Browns, and after coming into the league back in 2018, there were few guys at the running back position who could create yardage after contact and take over a game like Chubb. He has been a true "bell-cow" type of running back since he got to the Browns but those days are done.
Chubb suffered a very unfortunate leg injury early in the 2023 season and while it takes guys time to get back from those kinds of injuries, he didn't look the same this past season and the Browns don't necessarily need to toy around with the idea of bringing him back for any sentimental reasons at this point.
Chubb will likely get a number of offers in free agency from actual contending teams and after spending the first seven years of his NFL career with the Browns, you can't blame him for wondering if the grass is greener on the other side of the fence in another NFL city.
Chubb looks like one of the classic "ring chaser" types of free agents in 2025 and I wouldn't blame him for that one bit. He isn't going to get a ring chasing it in Cleveland, and with the way we saw so many veteran running backs positively impact other teams via free agency in 2024, perhaps Chubb's value will actually be even better this offseason than anyone realizes.
But his days as a member of the Cleveland Browns are likely over, and we'll see him get a short-term deal from a contender.