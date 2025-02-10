5 Browns Who Won't Return in 2025 With Season Officially Over
4. Elijah Moore, wide receiver
The Cleveland Browns have done a lot of trial and error the past handful of years when it comes to adding at the wide receiver position. They have been desperately trying to find solutions and it seems like they officially found something with Jerry Jeudy.
Jeudy emerged as Cleveland's No. 1 receiver in the 2024 season and the team obviously felt good enough about him that they traded Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills. The confidence in Jeudy extended to young receiver Cedric Tillman who provided some big play ability in a limited sample.
We also saw some flashes last season from young receiver Michael Woods II, and it raises the question about whether or not Cleveland would re-sign former Jets second-round pick and trade acquisition Elijah Moore. Moore was third on the Browns this past year with 61 receptions, but he had just 531 receiving yards and really struggled to get going in his first two years with the Browns, averaging less than 10 yards per reception.
That should be a criminal offense given his speed and the playmaking ability he showed while with the New York Jets.
It feels like the Browns failed trying to make "fetch" happen with Elijah Moore, and there's no reason for them to try and bring him back. Either he's a bad fit for this team or the Kevin Stefanski offense -- or both. He should be allowed to test free agency and if he has the chance to get out of Cleveland, I don't think there's any way he's going to be coming back.
The Browns will go with a youth movement at receiver and possibly add some more pieces in the 2025 NFL Draft.