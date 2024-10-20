5 Guardians Who Won't Be Back in 2025 After Crushing ALCS Loss
By Jovan Alford
2. Alex Cobb
With the Guardians’ starting rotation struggling to get quality starts this summer, Cleveland traded for veteran Alex Cobb from the San Francisco Giants. The 37-year-old didn’t make his regular-season debut until August after he underwent hip surgery last year.
After making his regular season debut against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 9, Cobb would only make two more regular season starts as he went on the injured list twice due to a fractured fingernail and a blister on his right hand.
The right-handed pitcher struggled mightily in his two postseason starts (7.94 ERA) and was taken off the ALCS roster after starting Game 1 due to an acute low left back strain.
Cleveland hoped Cobb could build off his 2023 season with the Giants (7-7, 3.87 ERA), where he was named an all-star. However, it wasn’t in the cards for the veteran starter, who couldn’t shake the injury bug.
Spotrac projects Cobb’s calculated market value at a one-year, $11.9 million deal, which might be too expensive for the Guards. Cleveland will likely try to find a better option in free agency to fill Cobb’s role in the starting rotation.