5 Guardians Who Won't Be Back in 2025 After Crushing ALCS Loss
By Jovan Alford
3. Austin Hedges
With Cleveland having Bo Naylor and David Fry, the Guardians will likely not bring back veteran catcher Austin Hedges in free agency.
The 32-year-old Hedges is solid behind the plate defensively but he leaves a lot to be desired at the plate. In 66 games this season with the Guards, Hedges hit a mediocre .152 with two home runs and 15 RBI.
Hedges’ offensive woes didn’t improve when the calendar flipped to October, as he slashed .083/.214/.167 in eight games (12 at-bats). The Guardians can’t easily find a backup catcher in free agency, especially with Fry playing all over the field.
Luckily for Cleveland, multiple free-agent catchers such as Danny Jansen, Kyle Higashioka, and Elias Diaz will be available. The Guardians’ front office won’t be losing sleep over Hedges, a career .186 hitter, as they have a young catcher in Bo Naylor.