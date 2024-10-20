5 Guardians Who Won't Be Back in 2025 After Crushing ALCS Loss
By Jovan Alford
4. Matthew Boyd
Along with the acquisition of Cobb in July, the Guardians also signed 33-year-old Matt Boyd to a one-year deal.
The southpaw missed the entire 2023 season because of reconstructive elbow surgery. Before he joined Cleveland, Boyd spent most of his career with the Detroit Tigers (eight seasons). Boyd also spent time with the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays.
The veteran pitcher lifted Cleveland’s starting rotation, posting a 2-2 record and 2.72 ERA in eight regular season starts. Boyd made three appearances (two starts) in the postseason and pitched well. He had a pristine 0.77 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 11.2 innings.
With the Guardians having Bibee, Ben Lively, and Gavin Williams, they could bring back Boyd as a solid fourth starter based on his limited sample size.
However, the 33-year-old starter might be able to get a bigger deal in free agency after showing teams across the league that he’s healthy coming off reconstructive elbow surgery.