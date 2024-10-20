Factory Of Sadness
FanSided

5 Guardians Who Won't Be Back in 2025 After Crushing ALCS Loss

With Cleveland's postseason journey ending on Saturday night to the New York Yankees in the ALCS, multiple Guardians might not be on the roster in 2025.

By Jovan Alford

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Alex Cobb (35) pitches during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Alex Cobb (35) pitches during the second inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
5 of 5
Next

5. Carlos Carrasco

If you haven’t noticed by now, most of the Guardians’ free agents this offseason are starting pitchers. The 37-year-old Carrasco had a 2024 season due to injury and poor play on the mound.

The right-handed pitcher struggled mightily with the big-league club, as he racked up a 3-10 record and a 5.64 ERA in 21 starts. Carrasco has allowed 19 home runs and 112 hits in 103.2 innings pitched. He also produced 89 strikeouts with a 4.93 FIP.

The veteran pitcher was designated for assignment on Sept. 17 and didn’t make another start for the Guardians in the regular season or postseason. It’s tough to see Carrasco returning next season after struggling in 2024. 

Cleveland took a chance on Carrasco, signing him to a minor league deal this past offseason. The Guards won’t make a huge splash in free agency for a starting pitcher, but whoever they sign will be better than what Carrasco showed.

More Guardians news and analysis:

feed

Home/Cleveland Guardians