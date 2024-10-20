5 Guardians Who Won't Be Back in 2025 After Crushing ALCS Loss
By Jovan Alford
5. Carlos Carrasco
If you haven’t noticed by now, most of the Guardians’ free agents this offseason are starting pitchers. The 37-year-old Carrasco had a 2024 season due to injury and poor play on the mound.
The right-handed pitcher struggled mightily with the big-league club, as he racked up a 3-10 record and a 5.64 ERA in 21 starts. Carrasco has allowed 19 home runs and 112 hits in 103.2 innings pitched. He also produced 89 strikeouts with a 4.93 FIP.
The veteran pitcher was designated for assignment on Sept. 17 and didn’t make another start for the Guardians in the regular season or postseason. It’s tough to see Carrasco returning next season after struggling in 2024.
Cleveland took a chance on Carrasco, signing him to a minor league deal this past offseason. The Guards won’t make a huge splash in free agency for a starting pitcher, but whoever they sign will be better than what Carrasco showed.
