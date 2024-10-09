6 Browns Who Won’t Survive the Season Following 1-4 Start
By Cem Yolbulan
Elijah Moore, WR
Because the Browns' trade for Deshaun Watson was an all-time horrendous mistake, the decision to trade for Elijah Moore usually goes under the radar. However, it is a massive swing and a miss by the front office.
Last season, Moore finished with 59 catches, 640 yards, and two touchdowns. Some fans didn't give up on him because perhaps there was a chance he could reach new levels with a healthy Deshaun Watson.
Instead, things took a turn for the worse. Through the first five weeks of the season, Moore has 92 yards and zero touchdowns, averaging a miserable 6.1 yards per reception. He currently ranks 114th out of 123 qualified quarterbacks in terms of PFF grades.
If things don't improve immediately, Moore will almost certainly see his role reduced and eventually lose his job.
Jedrick Wills Jr., LT
In Wills' defense, he hasn't even been the worst offensive lineman for the Browns this season. He was alright when he was out there. The thing with him is, he is rarely out there.
Wills missed the first two weeks of the season still recovering from his injury from a year ago. He came back for Week 3 but immediately went down again, missing Week 4. He returned against the Commanders but failed to make an impact on the offensive line that has allowed more sacks than any team in the league.
The former first-round pick is in the fifth and final year of his deal. He is looking for a contract extension but that is unlikely to come after another inconsistent season by Wills.