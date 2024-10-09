6 Browns Who Won’t Survive the Season Following 1-4 Start
By Cem Yolbulan
Martin Emerson Jr., CB
After Emerson's emergence in his second year in the league, the Browns were feeling good about their cornerback depth. Denzel Ward and Emerson had a chance to be one of the most dynamic backfield duos in the league.
The reality couldn't have been farther from that. The Browns have one of the most disappointing defenses in the league and Emerson's performance has a lot to do with that.
Emerson has looked unrecognizable through five games. The guy who was an elite ballhawk last season has turned into one of the most easily beaten cornerbacks in the league. He has already given up three touchdowns and 64% completion when targeted, amassing seven missed tackles in the meantime. He is allowing 127.2 passer rating to quarterbacks so far. Considering that it was 45.3 last season, that dropoff is almost unheard of.
The third-year defender ranks last among 101 eligible cornerbacks according to PFF. If he doesn't get better starting Week 6, he will cost himself the contract extension, and likely his role on the team.
Jim Schwartz, DC
The Browns had the best defense in the league in terms of yards in 2023. Now, they are all the way down to 13th. In terms of points allowed, they are 23rd in the NFL. Considering the amount of sheer defensive talent on this team, it's hard to not blame the defensive coordinator.
Plus, all the most important starters on that end of the ball have been healthy to start the season. Of course, there have been minor injuries here and there but Owusu-Koramoah, Martin Emerson, Za'Darius Smith, Myles Garrett, and Denzel Ward started all five games this season. There wasn't even any turnover on the defensive unit from a season ago.
Cleveland allowed mediocre offenses to light them up all year. The tackling and communication have been a disaster. If the Browns defense doesn't reach the heights from a season ago, Schwartz might not see another year with this team.