6 Browns Who Won’t Survive the Season Following 1-4 Start
By Cem Yolbulan
Kevin Stefanski, HC
It's impossible to blame the defensive coordinator and the quarterback on a disastrous 1-4 team without putting some blame on the head coach. This is especially true if that head coach has insisted on being the play-caller on the offensive end.
This is Stefanski's fifth year as the Browns head coach. Even though he has won two Coach of the Year awards and has a track record of overachieving, he has never had an above-average offense. The team's offense has been middle of the pack for the past four years but hit rock bottom this year.
In the offseason, the Browns moved on from long-time offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and brought in Ken Dorsey, who has been with the Bills for the past couple of seasons. Yet, Stefanski didn't relinquish playcalling duties, and that has proven to be a big mistake so far.
Stefanski signed a contract extension in the 2024 offseason after the Browns made the playoffs last year. That's why it may be difficult to imagine the organization moving on from him shortly after but things can change very quickly in the NFL.
If the top brass is feeling like they can't get out of Deshaun Watson's contract and they are unwilling to take the dead cap hit, they might have no choice but to move on from Stefanski. Sometimes, if you can't change the team you have, replacing the head coach is your only way out of the mud.
Plus, it's not like Stefanski is covering himself in glory right now. From the outside, it looks like he may be losing the locker room and the vibes don't seem particularly good with the team. It's unclear whether he can survive this disastrous of a season.