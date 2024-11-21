Adam Schefter Provides Massive Kevin Stefanski Job Security Update
By Jovan Alford
With every loss the Cleveland Browns pile up, the organization is closer to getting the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Many Browns fans didn’t expect the team to fall flat on its face this season, given how well they played down the stretch last season.
However, with the Browns losing seven out of their last eight games, and another AFC North game tonight against the Pittsburgh Steelers, there’s a belief that head coach Kevin Stefanski’s future with the team could be in jeopardy.
Nonetheless, ESPN’s Adam Schefter doesn’t believe that’s the case. On Thursday’s edition of Get Up, Schefter quelled the noise about Stefanski’s job security.
“There’s a lot of people making noise about Kevin Stefanski being on the hot seat and I don’t quite understand it,” the NFL insider said (h/t ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi). “My understanding is they’re not doing anything right now despite all the noise about the Browns potentially making a coaching change. Not happening.”
If Schefter says the Browns aren’t doing anything about a coaching change, then the two-time Coach of the Year winner should be safe. Most fans are placing their blame on GM Andrew Berry based on the roster construction and the decision to bring aboard Deshaun Watson.
The Watson experience has been an albatross for the organization and played a huge part in their struggles this season. With how things are setting up for the offseason, the Browns could be in the market for a QB, and it's likely best they stick with Stefanski for one more season with a new guy.
