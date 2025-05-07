Amari Cooper Suddenly Poised to Screw Browns Over

Amari Cooper was a record-setting wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns but that didn't stop the front office from shipping him to the Buffalo Bills during the 2024 season in exchange for draft capital.

Fast forward to today and Cooper is one of the top remaining free agent options at the wide receiver position. While a reunion with the Browns seems out of the question, Cooper returning to the AFC North and joining one of Cleveland's biggest rivals appears to be, at the very least, an intriguing option for both sides.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers electing to send starting wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick and other pick swaps, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cooper could be the type of veteran they target to fill the void at the position across from DK Metcalf.

Seeing the one wide receiver in franchise history to have back-to-back seasons with 1,000+ yards receiving go to any division rival, let alone the Steelers, would be a tough pill to swallow for any Browns fan. Especially since the rebuild in Cleveland is still ongoing, thanks largely in part to Deshaun Watson's inability to stay healthy and on the field.

It remains to be seen whether or not Cooper will be among the receivers on Pittsburgh's radar. If he is, however, it would seem safe to expect that the reception he receives from the Dawg Pound won't be as warm as it would have been. had he remained with the Bills or elected to join any other team.

Perhaps more than any other sport in this country, rivalries don't ever die in the NFL. They may weaken over time but they always remain. For franchises like Cleveland and Pittsburgh, the better question might be just how fiery things can get between the two teams and, to a lesser extent, their fans.

Cooper will ultimately decide to do whatever he feels is in the best interests of his professional career. If the Steelers are the team that Cooper decides would be the best fit for him then he will live with the consequences and boos that come from Browns fans anytime he takes the field in Cleveland.

