Another Browns Star Seemingly Wants Trade to Contender
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns all but waived the white flag for the 2024 NFL season when they traded Amari Cooper to the Bills earlier this week. This was seen as the start of a rebuild before the November 5th trade deadline. The Browns are likely to make a few more moves to add draft compensation in exchange for their valuable veterans.
One of those potential moves is trading Za'Darius Smith. The 32-year-old defender signed a two-year extension with the team before the season and has been playing well so far, recording three sacks in six games. However, if the Browns aren't going anywhere this season, it doesn't make sense to keep the three-time Pro Bowler on the team.
The team that has been linked with Smith is the Detroit Lions. After losing their star edge defender Aidan Hutchinson for the season, the Lions are reportedly looking for a replacement. Smith is an obvious option ahead of the deadline.
When asked about it, Smith was open to the idea of playing in Detroit. Scott Petrak of BrownsZone reported that the former Packers would like to go back to the NFC North in the final years of his career.
"But if I was to go to Detroit, I would like it, because I get to play Green Bay twice a year and the Vikings twice a year. So, yeah, that’ll be big."- Za'Darius Smith
The Browns could get a mid-round pick in exchange for Smith. Depending on how the next two games on the schedule, against the Bengals and the Ravens, go, that decision may be easier for the Browns closer to the trade deadline.