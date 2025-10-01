Baker Mayfield Isn't the Only Former Brown the Team Desperately Misses

When we talk about the Cleveland Browns missing on players, the first name out of most people's mouths is two-time Pro Bowler Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, a bona fide Top 10 quarterback in the league, has made the Browns feel regret after every game since the team opted to replace him in 2022. He's proven his value and worth as the 2018 No. 1 overall pick, and Cleveland has yet to find anyone as good as the signal caller since they traded him. Yet, Mayfield isn't the only former Browns starter that they're missing.

That other player is kicker Chase McLaughlin. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' special teamer is enjoying another great season in Tampa Bay, where he continues to find success alongside his former Browns teammate, Mayfield. McLaughlin spent a season in Cleveland, where he hit 71.4% of his field goals, a number that Cleveland wasn't happy with, which led to the front office sending him packing.

Since leaving the Browns, McLaughlin found a home with the Bucs, where he's not only become one of the most reliable kickers in the league, but he's now responsible for setting records. In Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, McLaughlin kicked the longest outdoor field goal in NFL history, with a whopping 65-yard shot.

The Browns Have Almost Had as Many Kickers as QBs at This Point

Cleveland can't seem to find a reliable replacement for former Browns kicker Phil Dawson. Ever since he left the team in 2012, Cleveland has struggled to replace him. Part of the issue here can be found in the stadium where the Browns kick in. Thanks to the stadium's shape, the wind effect is amplified at the field level, making things a bit harder to adjust to. Dawson knew this and was an expert kicker in Cleveland's strange confines.

The Browns have tried everything to rectify this issue, including selecting Cade York in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. As fans in Cleveland know, York didn't pan out, and now the Browns are trying to get something out of Andre Szmyt, who is kicking at the same rate (71.4%) that McLaughlin was at in 2021.

We know now that McLaughlin is one of the best kickers in the NFL. He possesses a powerful leg that prevents Tampa Bay from ever truly being out of range for some points. Is it possible that Szmyt could develop into someone like McLaughlin? Maybe, but it's far more likely that 2026 will see a new kicker in Cleveland. After all, the Browns have lived through 15 changes at the position since 2012, with 14 different kickers.

Clearly, the Browns are lacking consistency at an important position. McLaughlin would likely've been able to be the kind of kicker the team needs. Here's hoping the Browns give a real shot to Szmyt, because it doesn't pay to be impatient in this league.

