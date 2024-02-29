Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
Since opening its doors over a decade ago, the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati has undergone several rebrands and ownership changes. Despite the turnover, it remains the premiere casino in downtown Cincinnati, offering the most diverse gambling options and best dining and entertainment experiences in the area. It doesn’t have a hotel, but it does have plenty of other amenities sure to delight the sense of gamblers and non-gamblers alike.
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the casino.
- Opened: 2013
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Location & Parking
Conveniently located in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, the Hard Rock Casino is easy to access for anyone in the area. Here’s everything you need to know about getting there and parking.
- Address: 1000 Broadway St., Cincinnati, OH 45202
- Telephone number: (513) 250-3150
- Email Address: info@hrccincinnati.com
- Website: https://www.hardrockcasinocincinnati.com/
- Parking: Self-parking and valet are available on site.
- Shuttle Service: No
- Public Transport: The bus or light rail are the two best public transport options to get to the Hard Rock in Cincinnati. These bus lines will take you nearest to the casino: 16, 20, 25, 4, 43. You can also take the light rail to the Public Library Station, which is about a 10 min walk to the casino.
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati Facilities
- Opening hours: 24/7
- Games: Slot Machines; Craps; Blackjack; Roulette; Mini Baccarat; Texas Hold’em; Free Bet Blackjack; Mississippi Stud; More.
- Gaming space: 100,000 square feet
- Restaurants & Dining: Brick'd Pizza, Hard Rock Cafe, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, and Constant Grind are all located inside the casino.
- Entertainment: A mix of comedy shows and concerts are available at several different locations in the casino, including a format event center, an outdoor lawn seating and inside the Hard Rock Cafe.
- Hotel: There is no hotel on premises but the Hard Rock has three area partner hotels, the Hyatt Regency, the Residence Inn by Marriot and Springhill Suites.
- Rewards Program: The Wild Card Rewards program is available free to all patrons.
- Smoking: There is a designated smoking area in the casino called the Smoking Patio West. In there, there are 12 table games and 100 slot machines to play.
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati overview
The Hard Rock Cincinnati Casino has everything you could ask for in a casino experience. It’s large, clean and has all the amenities someone going to a casino would seek. The only drawback is you can’t stay on-premises, but they’ve solved that with three hotel partners. If you’re in or around downtown Cincinnati and are looking for the best casino experience in the area, nothing beats the Hard Rock.
Slot machines
There are over 1,600 slot machines on premises, including 100 in the designated smoking section. They have all the traditional and modern games players look for, including theme-based slot games like Rakin’ Bacon, Madonna, Mad Max Fury Road and Wheel of Fortune Mystery Link. They frequently change their slots to ensure players have a nice variety and offer big jackpots for many games.
Table games
There are nearly 100 table games spread throughout the casino including many of the most famous (and exhilarating) casinos have to offer. The top games include Blackjack, Craps, Roulette, Texas Hold’em and Mississippi Stud. But there are plenty of other options including Baccarat and Pai Gow.
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati poker room
The best live poker room in the area is found at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. They have over 30 tables open for play regularly with a variety of games and money levels to accommodate any player at any skill level.
For Texas Hold’em, they offer multiple buy-in levels and blinds. The lowest is $1/$3 blinds with a $100-$300 buy-in for no-limit hold’em. The highest is $5/$10 blinds with a $500-$2,000 buy-In. There are also regular tournaments and special events.
For pot-limit Omaha, the lowest buy in is for $1/$2 with a $100-$500 buy-in. The highest is $10/$25 blinds with a $2,000 minimum buy-in.
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati rewards
Hard Rock operates the Wild Card Rewards program. It is a four-tier program with your tier status being determined by the amount of points you accrue. The more you play and the higher level you play at, the more rewards you earn. You can then use your points at restaurants and retail stores in the casino.
You earn points by playing slots, table games and poker with your rewards card. For every 100 comp points you earn, you get one comp dollar.
You can also earn free play rewards based on your slot or table game activity. These free plays are loaded into your account and can be redeemed at skit machines or kiosks.
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati sportsbook
Hard Rock Casino has a sportsbook inside it where you can bet on virtually any sanctioned sporting event 24/7. They have live help at their betting windows, plenty of TVs to watch all your favorite sporting events and you can order food and drinks inside the sportsbook so you don’t miss a second of the action.
Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati history
In 2009, Ohio voters approved a state constitutional amendment allowing one casino to be built in each of the state’s largest cities - Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo. Horseshoe Casino was the first name of the current casino in Cincinnati and it opened on March 4, 2013.
The Horseshoe was owned by Rock Ohio Caesars, a joint venture between Ceasars Entertainment and Cavs owner Dan Gilbert’s company Rock Gaming. In 2016, the site was rebranded to be called Jack Cincinnati Casino as Rock Gaming also rebranded to Jack Entertainment.
In 2019, Jack Entertainment sold the property to Vivi Properties and Hard Rock International. Rici owns the land and buildings while Hard Rock purchased the business and leases the casino from Vici. Once that deal was completed, the casino was rebranded to Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.