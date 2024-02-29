Hollywood Casino Columbus, Ohio
Hollywood Casino Columbus is located in the city of Columbus, Ohio.
The casino is the second opened up in the state of Ohio by Penn Entertainment, formally known as Penn National Gambling. The first Hollywood Casino in Ohio was located in Toledo.
The location has several different games including slots, a poker room, and table games including blackjack. Below we'll break down everything you need to know about this casino.
- Opened October 8, 2012
Hollywood Casino Columbus Location & Parking
- Address: 200 Georgesville Rd, Columbus, OH 43228
- City: Columbus
- Telephone number: (614)-308-3333
- Website: https://www.hollywoodcolumbus.com/
- Parking: Self-parking is available for $25 per 24 hours. If you present your receipt stub to player services inside the casino, you will receive $10 in dining credit and $15 in Free SlotPlay.
- Shuttle Service: Hollywood Casino Columbus does not offer a shuttle service.
- Public Transport: Transit lines that have routes to Hollywood Casino Columbus include the 21 bus line and 6 bus line.
Google Map
Hollywood Casino Columbus Facilities
- Hours: 24/7
- Games: Blackjack, 3 Card Poker, Dai Baccarat, Craps, Crazy 4 Poker, Face up Pai Gow Poker, High Card Flush, Mini Baccarat, Mississippi Stud, Roulette, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, Slots, Video Poker, Poker Room, and more.
- Gaming Space: 160,000 sq ft including casino games, slots, table games, poker rooms, and a sportsbook.
- Restaurants & Dining: Mikey’s Late Night Slice, Wahlburgers, Zen Noodle, The Lounge at Final Cute, Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace, Sunset Patio Bar, Beverage Service.
- Hotel: Hollywood Casino Columbus offers special rates at nearby hotels including Holiday Inn Columbus-Hilliard, Sonesta Columbus, Columbus Marriott, Hyatt Place, Cloverleaf.
- Rewards Program: Hollywood Casino Columbus’ rewards program is called Penn Cash and there are opportunities to earn Penn Cash including multiplier Mondays where you can earn 2X, 3X, or 4X Penn Cash while playing slots and tables.
- Smoking: Hollywood Casino Columbus has the “Sunset Smoking & Gaming Patio” which has 200 games, a large bar, and more in an 8,000 square feet climate-controlled patio.
Hollywood Casino Columbus Overview
Hollywood Casino Columbus offers something for everyone across its 160,000-square-foot complex. From casual gamblers to those who like to try their luck in the poker room, it truly has it all.
It also has a climate-controlled patio for those who enjoy smoking while they play along with a plethora of dining options.
The operating license holder is Penn Entertainment, one of the most trusted names in the industry.
Slot Machines
There are plenty of options for those looking to play the slots, with over 1,700 reel, video, and progressive casino slot machines and video poker games on the premises. There is also a high-limit area that has 78 different slot machines for those who want to gamble big.
The featured slots include Dragon Link, Lightning Link, Dollar Storm, Ultra-Hot Mega Link, All Aboard, The Vault, Regal Riches, and more!
Table Games
There is no shortage of table games to play at Hollywood Casino Columbus, including anything from Blackjack to Dai Baccarat.
Here is the full list:
- 3 Card Poker
- Dai Baccarat
- Blackjack
- Craps
- Craps Free Craps
- Crazy 4 Poker
- Face Up Pai Gow Poker
- High Card Flush
- Mini Baccarat
- Mississippi Stud
- Roulette
- Ultimate Texas Hold’em
Hollywood Casino Columbus Poker Room
Hollywood Casino Columbus is home to the only 34-table live poker in Columbus. It featured Omaha, Texas Hold’em, and more!
The poker room continuously runs all types of tournaments and buy-ins of varying amounts to suit all types of players including newcomers and seasoned veterans of the game. They also have weekly promotions for you to take advantage of.
Hollywood Casino Columbus Rewards
You can collect PENN Cash at the Hollywood Casino Columbus, which you can use towards buying chips or playing table games.
You can collect Penn Cash by downloading the PENN Wallet, a mobile app, onto your smartphone. They even offer rewards for when you first download the app and sign up.
PENN Cash can also be used at over 35 PENN Entertainment destinations across the country, including their sportsbooks.
Be sure to take advantage of their Monday Multiplier to maximize your rewards.
The Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino Columbus
The Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino Columbus is where you will be able to place bets on sporting events at the Hollywood Casino Columbus.
It’s over 12,000 square feet and it features seven betting windows, 30+ kiosks, two jumbo TV walls, VIP seating, and a full-service bar and restaurant.
The Sportsbook is open from 10 am - Midnight, seven days a week.
Hollywood Casino Columbus History
Penn Entertainment first opened a Hollywood Casino in Toledo on May 29, 2012, then followed it up by opening the Columbus location on October 8, 2012
A Delphi Automotive used to be located on the grounds where the Casino was built, but it closed back in 2007.
Hollywood Casino Columbus FAQ
What are Hollywood Casino Columbus’ operating hours?
– Hollywood Casino Columbus is open 24/7
How old do you have to be to gamble at Hollywood Casino Columbus?
– 21 or over
What types of games are available at Hollywood Casino Columbus?
– Anything you can think of from slots, table games, poker, and the sportsbook.
Are there any promotions or rewards programs?
– By downloading the PENN Wallet, you begin collecting PENN Cash which can be used at any of Penn Entertainment locations across the country.
What dining options are available at the casino?
– Mikey’s Late Night Slice, Wahlburgers, Zen Noodle, The Lounge at Final Cute, Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace, Sunset Patio Bar, Beverage Service.
Can you smoke or drink alcohol at the casino?
– Hollywood Casino Columbus has a section called the “Sunset Smoking & Gaming Patio” which has 200 games, a large bar, and more in an 8,000 square feet climate-controlled patio where patrons are permitted to smoke.
What is the dress code at Hollywood Casino Columbus?
– Patrons are not allowed to wear any clothes that management considers vulgar, offensive, or otherwise likely to cause a disturbance. Excessively low or baggy pants are also not permitted.
- Does Hollywood Casino Columbus have a hotel on the premises or nearby?
– No, but they are partnered with several hotels in the area where the offer exclusive rates, including the Holiday Inn Columbus-Hilliard which is 5.4 miles away.