Hollywood Casino Toledo
Owned and operated by Penn Entertainment, the Hollywood Casino Toledo is a swanky casino in the heart of Toledo offering a wide variety of slot machines, table games, a poker room, and a retail sportsbook.
This is one of the most popular casinos in the state and it’s easy to understand why. It has all the amenities visitors and gamblers would be interested in, including fine dining experiences, entertainment, over 2,000 slot machines and a variety of table games as well as in-person poker and sports betting.
They also offer a rewards program members can redeem to get cash prizes, use on hotel and dining expenses and more.
- Opened: 2012
Hollywood Casino Toledo Location, Parking, Directions, Phone Number, Public Transportation
The Hollywood Casino is conveniently located near several major roads near downtown Toldeo and offers a variety of ways to easily access it. Here’s more information on how to contract the casino and get there.
- Address: 1968 MIAMI STREET, TOLEDO, OH 43605
- Telephone number: 877-777-9579
- Email Address: HWT.COMMENTS@PENNENTERTAINMENT.COM
- Website: https://www2.hollywoodcasinotoledo.com/
- Parking: They offer valet parking and self-parking. Valet parking costs money while self-parking is free.
- Shuttle Service: There is some shuttle service offered to select hotels.
- Public Transport: Bus 10 to Dixie Hwy & Hunger Bldg SE is your best option. It’s a five-minute walk to the Casino.
- Directions: Directions from East: Ohio Turnpike West to Exit 64, I-75 toward Toledo/Dayton. Keep right to get onto I-75 N. Take Exit 199 Miami Street. Turn left off exit. Hollywood Casino Toledo will be on your right.
Directions from West: Ohio Turnpike East. to Exit 64, I-75 toward Toledo/Dayton. Keep right to get onto I-75 N. Take Exit 199 Miami Street. Turn left off exit. Hollywood Casino Toledo will be on your right.
Hollywood Casino Toledo Hours, Restaurants, Games, Smoking, Sportsbook
- Hours: 24/7
- Games: Slot machines, video poker, craps, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, Texas hold’em, sportsbook, more.
- Gaming space: 125,000 square feet
- Restaurants & Dining: Final Cut Steak & Seafood, Take 2 Grill, Shobu by Kengo, Barstool Sportsbook and Restaurant.
- Entertainment: Various musical shows are traditionally hosted in the lounge at night on weekends.
- Hotel: Towneplace Hotels is 4 miles away. Courtyard Marriott is 5.9 miles away.
- Rewards Program: PENN Play app offers a rewards program where you earn rewards if you gamble, dine, shop or stay at partner hotels.
- Smoking: There is no smoking inside the Casino. There are two outdoor smoking decks that are heated.
- Sportsbook: Barstool Sportsbook is located in the casino and offers live betting, food and drinks.
Hollywood Casino Toledo Slot Machines and Table Games
Hollywood Casino Toledo is located just south of downtown Toledo across from the Maumee River. It is one of four Hollywood Casinos in Ohio, with the other four located in Columbus, Youngstown and Dayton.
Hollywood Casino Toledo is over 125,000 square feet and includes thousands of slot games, over 50 table games, a poker room and a sportsbook. There are dining and entertainment options within the casino.
Slot machines
Hollywood Casino Toledo has an extensive collection of slot machines, including traditional slots, modern video slots, and immersive jackpot slots.
They offer immersive gameplay experiences that transport players to different worlds, from ancient civilizations to thrilling adventures and Hollywood blockbusters to enchanting fantasies. The graphics, animations, and soundtracks enhance the immersive nature of the games, creating an unforgettable gaming experience.
For those seeking the allure of massive wins, Hollywood Casino Toledo's progressive jackpot slots are a must-try. These games offer the potential for life-changing payouts, with jackpots that increase as players across the casino network contribute to the prize pool.
Hollywood Casino Toledo rewards its loyal slot players through its comprehensive rewards program. By joining the program, players can earn points based on their slot machine play, which can be redeemed for various perks and benefits throughout the casino.
Table games
For those looking for table games, Hollywood Casino Toledo has plenty of those too. They offer various forms of blackjack, craps, roulette, baccarat and poker. That includes:
- Crazy 4 Poker
- Free Bet Blackjack
- Buster Blackjack
- Bonus Craps
- Craps Free Craps
- 21 + 3
There are various ways to play all of these games, both straight forward and for higher payouts.
You can also earn rewards by playing. The more you bet and the longer you bet, the more rewards you earn.
Hollywood Casino Toledo Poker Room
The poker room at Hollywood Casino Toledo offers an unforgettable experience, combining top-notch amenities, professional dealers, and a vibrant atmosphere. Whether you're a seasoned poker player or a novice looking to test your skills, this poker room provides the perfect setting for an evening of entertainment.
The poker room is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to enhance the overall gaming experience. Comfortable chairs and well-designed poker tables provide the ideal playing environment, while large high-definition screens display the latest poker tournaments and live sports events.
Whether you prefer Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Seven-Card Stud, or other popular poker games, Hollywood Casino Toledo's poker room has something for everyone. The room offers a wide range of cash games and tournaments suitable for players of all skill levels. From low-stakes tables for beginners to high-stakes games for seasoned players, there is always a game to suit your ability and bankroll.
Hollywood Casino Toledo Rewards
The casino's rewards program offers a wide array of benefits and incentives. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the casino scene, the rewards program at Hollywood Casino Toledo promises to enhance your gaming experience and provide real rewards for people who visit the casino.
The foundation of Hollywood Casino Toledo's rewards program comes from the accumulation of points. Players earn points by participating in a wide range of casino activities, including slot machine play, table games, poker, and dining at the casino's restaurants.
The more you play or eat, the more points you earn. Points can then be redeemed for rewards, such as complimentary meals, hotel stays, entertainment tickets, and exclusive experiences.
The rewards program operates on a tier system. The program features four tiers: Advantage, Preferred, Elite, and Owners Club. After joining, players are enrolled in the Advantage tier and can advance to higher tiers by earning a specific number of points within a set period of time. As players move up the tiers, they unlock additional perks and privileges.
To sign up, you download the PENN Play app and become a member. You then use your PENN card or user details from the account to earn points, whether you’re playing online or at any one of the PENN-owned casinos in the state and country.
Hollywood Casino Toledo Barstool Sportsbook
The Barstool Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino Toledo is one of the best in-person sportsbooks in the state. It has over 10,000 square feet of room to relax with over 40 TVs and a 460-foot Jumbotron TV to watch the biggest games of the day.
You can place bets at any one of their 25 betting kiosks or do it live at one of the three betting windows.
Another perk is the sportsbook offers food and drinks, weekly special events like trivia and player bonuses for new players.
Hollywood Casino Toledo History
Hollywood Casino Toledo was one of the first casinos to open in Ohio, officially debuting in May 2012. That came two years after Ohio voters passed a casino initiative to amend the state constitution and allow one casino in the cities of Toledo, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.
Penn National Gaming, owner and operator of Hollywood Casino Toledo, was a primary sponsor of the 2009 initiative as well as Cleveland Cavaliers owner, Dan Gilbert.
Hollywood Casino Toledo FAQ
Is the casino open 24 hours a day?
Yes, it is open 24 hours, 7 days a week.
How old do you have to be to gamble at the casino?
You have to be 21 years old or older in order to gamble in the casino.
What types of games are available at the casino?
They offer a variety of games including slot machines, video poker, craps, blackjack, mini baccarat, Texas hold’em, a sportsbook, and more.
Are there any promotions or rewards programs available?
Yes. Hollywood Casino Toledo has a generous rewards program you can access either at the casino or though the PENN Play app.
What dining options are available at the casino?
There are four primary dining options available: Final Cut Steak & Seafood, Take 2 Grill, Shobu by Kengo and the Barstool Sportsbook and Restaurant.
Can you smoke or drink alcohol at the casino?
Smoking is prohibited inside the casino. There are two designated smoking balcony areas outside of the casino. Drinking alcohol inside is allowed.
What is the dress code at the casino?
You are not permitted to wear the following inside the casino.
Shorts, Flip flops, Athletic wear, Torn or frayed clothing, Offensive or profane clothing, Clothing that exposes excessive skin
Is there a hotel on the premises or nearby?
There is not a hotel on the premises, but Hollywood Casino Toledo has local hotel partners, including their premiere partner, Courtyard Marriott, which is six miles away.
