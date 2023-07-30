Jack Cleveland Casino -- Casino Item Page
Jack Cleveland Casino is located in downtown Cleveland at Tower City Center and hosts slots, table games, electronic games, poker and a retail sportsbook, among other amenities.
Formerly known as “Horseshoe Cleveland” when it was the first casino to open in Ohio, the now-named Jack Cleveland offers over 1,600 slot machines and nearly 100 table games including blackjack, craps, roulette, Texas Hold ‘Em and poker.
Jack Cleveland, owned and operated by Caesars and VICI Properties, also offers more than just gambling, including parking, restaurants, a rewards program and a partnership with Ritz-Carlton Cleveland.
- Opened May, 2012
Location & Parking
- Address: 100 Public Square, Cleveland, OH, 44113
- City: Cleveland
- Telephone number: (216) 297-4777
- Website: https://www.jackentertainment.com/cleveland/
- Parking: Rates are posted at the garage located at 2151 Ontario St, Cleveland, OH 44115. Free valet parking can be attained through rewards programs.
- Shuttle Service: Jack Cleveland offers bus services for groups
- Public Transport: If coming from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Follow the signs that say "train to downtown.” Buy a pass at a fare machine before boarding. Board the next Red Line train and wait 25 minutes until you arrive downtown in the Tower City Center.
Jack Cleveland is also located within walking distance of several hotels including Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, Renaissance Cleveland Hotel and Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Center.
Facilities
- Opening Hours: 24/7
- Games: Poker, Slots, Blackjack, Sportsbook, Craps, EZ Baccarat, Roulette, Texas Hold ‘Em, Mississippi Stud Poker, Three Card Poker and more.
- Gaming Space: 96,000 square feet of space including: a sportsbook, slots, table games, luxury seating and self-betting kiosks
- Restaurants & Dining: Starbucks, Stack’D, American Burger Bar, Seven Chefs Buffet, Wahlburgers, Rock Bar and Lounge, Legends Bar, Vintage 51
- Hotel: Jack Cleveland is partnered with Ritz-Carlton Cleveland located at 1515 W 3rd St, Cleveland, OH 44113 (Three minute walk)
- Rewards Program: ClubJACK allows you to earn points for rewards with money you spend at the casino. Various promotions are also available.
- Smoking: In accordance with the Ohio Smoking Ban, smoking is not permitted in the casino. There are designated smoking areas located outside the Prospect Avenue entrance, the Public Square entrance and the smoking patio on Level 2 of the parking garage.
Jack Cleveland Overview
Spread across 96,000 square feet of space in downtown Cleveland, Jack Cleveland Casino offers a different way to gamble for just about everyone.
There are monthly poker promotions and tournaments and poker is available 24/7. There are also a wide variety of bars and restaurants on site, from Starbucks to Seven Chefs Buffet and Wahlburgers.
Slot Machines
Jack Cleveland offers over 1,600 slots including ones with a variety of poker themes. It’s up to you how you want to play it, as you’ll have choices from penny slots to $100 high-limit action.
Games include: Huff n’ More Puff, Prosperity Link, Lightning Dollar Link, Showcase Showdown, Ultra Hot Mega Link, Ultimate Fire Link China Street, Dragon Link, Wonder 4 Tower and Wonder 4 Boost, among others.
An online version of Jack Cleveland’s slot machines are available through playjack.com.
Table Games
There are over 100 table games available at JACK Cleveland, ranging from Blackjack to several variations of poker.
Here is the full list:
- Blackjack
- Commission Free Face Up Pai Gow
- I Luv Suits
- Craps
- Crapless Craps
- EZ Baccarat
- Roulette
- Ultimate Texas Hold'em
- Mississippi Stud Poker
- Three Card Poker
- DJ Wild
Jack Cleveland Poker Room
Home to 26 eight-man poker tables, the Jack Cleveland Poker Room is open 24/7 and offers a wide variety of options, including Texas Hold ‘Em and Omaha games that run most hours of the day.
The poker room also features daily promotions and monthly tournaments along with a friendly and professional atmosphere that will keep you coming back for more.
Jack Cleveland Rewards
ClubJACK is a fun way to collect rewards points that you can use for Free Play, comps and other benefits like trips to Las Vegas and more!
Rewards include special offers and invites to promotional events, discounts at gift shops, priority service at select outlet locations, free valet and garage parking, and for the highest tier, an annual trip with airfare credit and an annual dining experience. Rewards and promotions are distributed in a four-tiered system spelling out ‘JACK’ – with the letter ‘J’ being Tier 1, ‘A’ Tier 2, ‘C’ Tier 3 and ‘K’ Tier 4.
You can opt for a ClubJACK card or you can go mobile and download the ClubJACK mobile app that you can use through bluetooth connectivity.
BetJACK (Jack Cleveland Sportsbook)
New to Jack Cleveland as of January 2023, this 6,000-square foot sportsbook features over 500 square feet of video wall showing the games of the day along with five different styles of luxury seating, 20 self-betting kiosks, five betting counters and table games in the sports betting pit.
Unlike the rest of the casino, BetJACK is not open 24/7. The sportsbook’s hours of operation are:
- Monday- Friday: 11am – 1am
- Saturday-Sunday: 9 am – 1am
- Starting June 2: Open Daily 11am – 11pm
Jack Cleveland History
Jack Cleveland, originally called Horseshoe Cleveland, opened in May of 2012 following a successful statewide vote for casino legalization that allowed casinos to open in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Toledo.
Following a series of buyouts, Caesars and Rock Gaming (later JACK Entertainment) renamed the casino Jack Cleveland in 2016, which it has remained to this day.
Jack Cleveland FAQ
- What are Jack Cleveland Casino’s operating hours?
– Jack Cleveland is open 24/7
- How old do you have to be to gamble at Jack Cleveland?
– 21 or over (18 or over for pari‐mutuel wagering)
- What types of games are available at Jack Cleveland?
– The casino hosts a variety of games including slots, table games, electronic games, poker, and a retail sportsbook.
- Are there any promotions or rewards programs?
– Yes, ClubJACK is a four-tiered rewards program that offers fun perks from free parking and free play all the way up to trips to Las Vegas and fine dining on the house. There are also monthly poker promotions and tournaments available.
- What dining options are available at the casino?
– Several different flavors of restaurants including Starbucks, Stack’D, American Burger Bar, Seven Chefs Buffet and Wahlburgers
- Can you smoke or drink alcohol at the casino?
– You cannot smoke per state law, but you can drink alcohol at several bars including Rock Bar and Lounge, Legends Bar and Vintage 51
- What is the dress code at Jack Cleveland Casino?
– Appropriate clothing, I.E. shirt, pants, shoes. No clothing that is vulgar, offensive or transparent or excessively revealing.
- Does Jack Cleveland Casino have a hotel on the premises or nearby?
– Jack Cleveland is partnered with Ritz-Carlton Cleveland, which is a walkable 0.1 miles away
