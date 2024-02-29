Cincinnati Reds odds & betting guide
Your guide to Cincinnati Reds betting in Ohio
The Cincinnati Reds were one of the most exciting young teams in MLB in 2023, featuring budding stars like Hunter Greene and Elly De La Cruz.
Cincinnati showed its potential this past season and could be in line for an even better 2024 campaign!
Find below how you can bet on your Reds in Ohio, even before next season begins.
Cincinnati Reds Odds & Betting
You can bet on your Reds in a wide variety of ways at several different in-state sportsbooks thanks to the recent legalization of sports betting in Ohio!
Keep reading for a full breakdown of how you can bet on this Reds season.
Below you’ll find the most up-to-date odds on Reds games this week. Keep in mind that sportsbooks offer different odds, so shop around to find the best price!
Cincinnati Reds World Series and Playoff Odds
The Reds missed out on the MLB Postseason by just two games this past season!
Odds on the 2024 MLB season will become available once this season ends, and the Reds figure to be in the mix to compete for a playoff spot once again.
Here are the most up-to-date odds on the Reds’ Futures Bets:
Reds Player Prop Bets
There are nearly endless ways to bet on your favorite Reds players at sportsbooks in Ohio.
You could bet on props in a single game ranging from hits, walks, strikeouts, home runs, stolen bases, and more! If you’re confident in your picks, you could combine them into a same-game parlay.
But that’s just scratching the surface. There are also season-long prop bets available to bet on things like who will win AL and NL MVP, who will lead the league in home runs and most other statistical categories.
Best Reds Sportsbooks
2023 Reds Offseason Moves
Key Signings: Luke Weaver, Luke Maile, Curt Casali
Cincinnati didn’t make many moves leading up to the 2023 MLB season, instead opting to promote young talent such as Matt McLain, Christian Encarnacion-Strand and De Le Cruz.
Key Loss: Kyle Farmer
The Reds didn’t lose any impact players heading into 2023, a good sign of things to come with many of their starting players on rookie contracts.
Reds 2023 Schedule
How to Bet on the Reds
With sports betting legal in Ohio, there are plenty of ways for you to back your favorite teams and players.
There are several different sportsbooks available that offer a wide variety of betting lines including anything from betting on the moneyline to picking a player to hit a home run.
Moneyline
Betting on the moneyline simply means you’re picking a team to win.
If the Reds are -150 on the moneyline, for instance, it means they’re favored to win and you would have to bet $150 to profit $100 on them winning the game.
If the Reds are +150, that means they’re the underdog and a $100 bet would profit you $150 if they pull off the upset.
Run Line
Sometimes the team you want to wager on is favored by so much on the moneyline that it’s simply not worth betting on.
In that case (or if you’re just looking for better odds), you could take a team to win – or cover – the run line.
The run line in baseball is typically -1.5 runs (team must win by two) or +1.5 runs (team must win or lose by 1 run). In extreme mismatches, you might find a run line of 2.5.
Run Totals (Over/Under)
Betting on the over/under works the same in baseball as it does in every other sport in that you are betting on how many runs will be scored combined between the two teams.
Each game will have a projected total runs (the amount of runs both teams combine to score) with odds associated for over (more) or under (less).
For instance, if you bet on over 8.5 runs and the Reds beat the Pirates, 5-4, you’ll win your bet because they combined for 9 runs! If its 5-3, you lose, because they combied for only 8 runs.
Team and Player Props & Futures
There are many more ways to bet on baseball in Ohio than sticking to the traditional methods.
You could instead bet on a player to hit a home run, how many runs each individual team will score, if there will be a run in the first inning, and much more for each game!
If you’re a more patient bettor, you might want to look into futures bets, too.
A futures bet is a wager that predicts the outcome of a season-long outcome, whether that be which players win MVP, which teams win their divisions, who wins the World Series and several other options.
Great American Ball Park
The Reds have played at Great American Ball Park since it opened on March 31, 2003 – replacing Cinergy Field, the Reds’ stadium from 1970-2002.
Great American Ball Park is located at 100 Joe Nuxhall Way in downtown Cincinnati, overlooking the Ohio River.
Its dimensions offer short homers to the corners (328 feet to left field corner, 325 feet to right) with 404 feet to straightaway center.
The park can host up to 43,500 guests (increased by over 1,000 seats since 2003) and features one of the largest scoreboards in MLB (215 feet wide by 40 feet tall).
If you want to bet on the action while you’re there, you can do that, too! The Reds are partnered with BetMGM Sportsbook, offering the ‘Machine Room’ – a BetMGM Sportsbook that includes betting windows, self-serve kiosks, a bar and dining options.
Reds TV & Radio Coverage
Reds fans in Ohio who can’t make it to the ballpark for a game can instead watch the games broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio or through DIRECTV’s MLB Extra Innings.
If you want to listen to the Reds on the radio, you can tune in to the Cincinnati Reds Radio Network at WLW (700 AM).
Reds Trivia, Facts and History (FAQ)
In what year did the Reds start playing?
The Cincinnati Red Stockings played their first game on May 4, 1869 with a ridiculous 45-9 win over the Great Westerns of Cincinnati.
When was the most recent time that the Reds played in the World Series?
Cincinnati last played in the World Series in 1990, sweeping the Oakland Athletics 4-0 to win their fifth championship.
How many times have the Reds made it to the playoffs?
The Reds have made the MLB postseason 16 times.
What is the Reds’ best regular-season record?
The Reds’ best season by winning percentage was their 55-25 (.688 win percentage) finish in 1882. They also finished with a 96-44 record (.686) the year they won their first World Series in 1919.
Which year did the Reds have their worst season?
Cincinnati went 52-99 (.344 winning percentage) in 1934.
Which jersey numbers have been retired by the Reds?
The Reds have retired the following jersey numbers: No. 1 (Fred Hutchinson), No. 5 (Johnny Bench), No. 8 (Joe Morgan), No. 10 (Sparky Anderson) No. 11 (Barry Larkin), No. 13 (David Concepcion), No. 14 (Pete Rose), No. 18 (Ted Kluszewski), No. 20 (Frank Robinson), No. 24 (Tony Perez).
How many Reds players have been inducted into the Hall of Fame?
9.
Johnny Bench, Barry Larkin, Ernie Lombardi, Bill McKechnie, Joe Morgan, Tony Perez, Eppa Rixey, Frank Robinson and Edd Roush.
Who holds the record for coaching the most games for the Cincinnati Reds?
Sparky Anderson managed 1,450 games for the Reds from 1970-1979.
When was the most recent time that the Reds won the NL Central?
Cincinnati last won the NL Central in 2012 with a 97-65 record.
What is the cost of Reds tickets?
You can attend some Reds games for as low as $11, depending on the opponent and seat.
Who is the owner of the Reds?
Bob Castellini owns the Cincinnati Reds.
What is the Reds’ record in the postseason?
Cincinnati is 49-48 all-time in the MLB Postseason with five World Series championships.
How many World Series have the Reds won?
The Reds have won the World Series five times.
Where did the name ‘Reds’ come from?
The Reds were originally named the ‘Cincinnati Red Stockings’ after the high red socks they would wear with their uniforms.
Who is the most famous Reds player in history?
Johnny Bench is hard to beat as the most famous Reds player of all-time, though some would argue it's Pete Rose.