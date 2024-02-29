Cleveland Cavaliers odds & betting guide
Your guide to Cleveland Cavaliers betting in Ohio
The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the many teams to bet on in Ohio, but they are the only NBA team that is located in the state.
The Cavs have been up and down over recent seasons, as they went to four straight NBA Finals when LeBron James returned to the franchise in 2014, but since his departure in 2018, they have only made the postseason once.
That postseason appearance came in the 2022-23 campaign, as the team added star guard Donovan Mitchell to an impressive core that already features Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Cleveland earned the No. 4 seed in the East last season, but it was knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the New York Knicks. The Cavs are hoping to build on the success of the 2022-23 season and that makes them an intriguing team to bet on using the various sportsbooks available in Ohio.
This week’s Cavaliers spread
Cavaliers NBA Finals and playoff odds
Cleveland Cavaliers’ odds to win the NBA Finals
While the Cavs aren’t considered to be one of the favorites to win the NBA Finals, bettors can still consider betting on them since they’ll likely be a playoff team.
The Miami Heat made the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed last season, so anything is possible if the Cavs get hot at the right time.
Cleveland Cavaliers odds to make the playoffs
The Cavs are expected to be a playoff team, sitting with preseason odds of -1200 to make the postseason. That means bettors would need to risk $1200 to profit $100 on the Cavs to make the postseason.
2023 Cavaliers offseason moves
Players Added:
- Ty Jerome (signed in free agency)
- Georges Niang (signed in free agency to 3-year deal)
- Tristan Thompson (signed in free agency)
Added in a trade
Damian Jones (from Utah Jazz)
Max Strus (added in sign-and-trade from Miami Heat) – agreed to four-year deal
Players added in 2023 NBA Draft
- Emoni Bates (49th overall) – team’s second-round selection
Players lost this offseason
- Danny Green (signed with Philadelphia 76ers)
- Robin Lopez (signed with Milwaukee Bucks)
- Cedi Osman (traded to San Antonio Spurs)
- Lamar Stevens (traded to San Antonio Spurs)
- Dylan Windler (signed with New York Knicks)
Stevens and Osman were a part of the package in the sign-and-trade that brought Strus to the Cavs.
Cavaliers schedule for 2023-24 season
How to bet on the Cavaliers
Betting on the NBA can be an enjoyable experience, especially because of the vast player prop offerings for the sport.
You can wager on a team to win, cover the spread, the total number of points in a game and props from rebounds, assists and points to blocks, steals, and double-doubles all the way to the final score of the game. The NBA betting market offers bets on quarters, halves and team-specific props as well.
Moneyline
One of the most common bets in the NBA is the moneyline, which is simply a bet on who is going to win the matchup.
Here’s a hypothetical matchup between the Cavs and the Indiana Pacers with a potential moneyline:
- Cavaliers Moneyline (-250)
- Indiana Pacers (+190)
In this example, a bettor would need to wager $250 to profit $100 for the Cavs to win the game. The Cavs are favored here, which is why they are set at minus odds. The Pacers (plus odds) would allow a bettor to profit $190 on a $100 bet if they win.
Spread
A spread bet is another one of the most common bets to place in the NBA. The spread is used by oddsmakers to make a game “even” giving the lesser team points to allow bettors to pick a side.
If we use the Pacers-Cavs example from above a potential spread could look like this:
- Cavs -6.5 (-110)
- Pacers +6.5 (-110)
In this instance, the Cavs are favored (minus sign) by 6.5 points. For them to win a bettor's wager on the spread, they need to win the game by seven or more points. For the Pacers (underdogs, plus sign) bettors need them to either win the game outright or lose by six or fewer points to cover the spread.
Points totals (over/under)
The total – or OVER/UNDER – is a wager on the total number of combined points scored in an NBA game.
Offense in the NBA has increased in recent seasons because of the increased volume of the 3-point shot and the pace of play.
For this Pacers-Cavs example, a possible total could look like:
- 220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
To hit a bet on the OVER, the two teams would need to score 221 or more points in the game combined. To hit a bet on the under, 220 or fewer points would need to be scored. Here’s how some example scores would play out:
- Cavaliers 120, Pacers 107 – OVER
- Cavaliers 103, Pacers 98 – UNDER
- Cavaliers 118, Pacers 115 – OVER
If the total is set on a whole number, say 222, it is possible to PUSH a bet (where the original bet is returned) if the game finishes with that exact number of points.
Cavaliers player props and futures
Player Props
Player props are one of the best ways to bet on the NBA, as they allow fans and bettors to choose a specific player or statistic to wager on that isn’t dependent on the outcome of the game.
An example of a player prop would be Donovan Mitchell’s points:
- Donovan Mitchell Points: 26.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
The odds on each side of the prop bet will change depending on how likely the outcome is. The number (in this example Mitchell’s points) will also change based on a player’s performance throughout the season.
Futures
Futures are bets that are long-term plays and that will be settled at the end of a season or down the line from when they are placed.
They include:
- NBA Champion
- Conference Winners
- Division Winners
- Regular Season Win Totals
- To Make or Miss the Playoffs
- NBA Finals MVP
- NBA Awards (MVP, DPOY, 6MOY, ROY etc.)
- Season-Long Player Props
There are more futures to place as well, including series winners in the playoffs, but essentially a future is a bet that is more of a long-term wager and not on one-game outcomes.
Usually, futures bets have some more favorable odds depending on the market, but they are also hard to predict – hence the odds are more favorable if one can get the prediction right. These will change throughout the season based on a team or player’s performance.
For example, the Cavs’ NBA Finals odds could move from +3000 to +1000 if they start the season with a 15-0 record. If the team plays well, the odds will likely shrink.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
The Cavaliers’ home arena is Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse which is located at 1 Center Court, Cleveland, OH 44115.
The arena opened in October of 1994 and holds a capacity crowd of 19,432. It is the home arena of the Cavs and the Cleveland Monsters of the American Hockey League as well.
It is also a secondary arena for Cleveland State Vikings men's and women's basketball.
The arena was previously sponsored by Quicken Loans and was nicknamed “The Q.”
Cleveland Cavaliers TV and Radio coverage
There are several ways to tune into Cleveland Cavaliers games this season, especially since the team will be in the national spotlight after such a successful 2022-23 campaign.
Here are the best ways to watch and listen to the Cavs in the 2023-24 season:
How to watch Cavaliers in Ohio
Fans and bettors in Ohio can watch the Cavs through Bally Sports Ohio or Bally Sports Southeast.
They can also watch from NBA League Pass if they are out of market for the Cavs.
Cleveland will also have nationally televised games on NBA TV, TNT and ESPN. In the 2023-24 season, the Cavs have 17 total nationally televised games.
How to listen to Cavaliers in Ohio
The Cavaliers can be heard on the radio through the 31-station Cavaliers AudioVerse. WTAM 1100 AM and 100.7 FM WMMS will serve as flagship stations for the team throughout the season.
Cavaliers trivia, facts and history – FAQ
What year did the Cleveland Cavaliers start playing in the NBA?
The Cavaliers first season in the NBA was the 1970-71 campaign.
What is the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise worth?
The Cleveland Cavaliers are worth an estimated $2.05 billion.
When was the last time the Cleveland Cavaliers made the NBA Finals?
The Cavaliers last made the NBA Finals in the 2017-18 season. They lost that series to the Golden State Warriors.
When was the last time the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Finals?
The Cavaliers last won the NBA Finals in the 2015-16 season.
What is the best regular season record in Cleveland Cavaliers history?
The Cavaliers’ best regular season came in the 2008-09 season when they posted a record of 66-16 (.805 winning percentage).
What is the worst regular season record in Cleveland Cavaliers history?
During the 1970-71 season and the 1981-82 season, the Cavs posted their worst regular season marks in franchise history, going 15-67.
Which jersey numbers have been retired by the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Here’s the list of numbers retired by the Cleveland Cavaliers:
- Bill Russell (No. 6 – entire NBA)
- Bingo Smith (No. 7)
- Zyndrunas Ilgauskas (No. 11)
- Larry Nance (No. 22)
- Mark Price (No. 25)
- Austin Carr (No. 34)
- Nate Thurmond (No. 42)
- Brad Daughtery (No. 43)
How many Cavaliers players have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame?
The following players and coaches are in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and spent time in the NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Players:
- Walt Frazier
- Shaquille O’Neal
- Nate Thurmond
- Dwyane Wade
- Lenny Wilkens
- Ben Wallace
Coaches:
- Chucky Daly
- Bill Fitch
Which team is the biggest rival of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
The Chicago Bulls, who play in the same division as the Cavs, are considered to be the team’s biggest rival.
How many times have the Cavaliers had the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft?
The Cavs have had the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft six times in the franchise’s history.
Here are the players they selected with those No. 1 overall picks:
- 1971: Austin Carr
- 1986: Brad Daugherty
- 2003: LeBron James
- 2011: Kyrie Irving
- 2013: Anthony Bennett
- 2014: Andrew Wiggins (Cleveland traded Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal for Kevin Love. Wiggins never played for the franchise).
When was the last time the Cavaliers won the Central division?
The Cavs last won the Central in the 2017-18 season. They won the division in four straight seasons from the 2014-15 campaign through the 2017-18 season.
What is the cost of Cleveland Cavaliers tickets?
The cost of Cleveland Cavaliers tickets varies but according to SeatGeek, the average price is $139 with tickets ranging to as low as $4. ,
Who is the owner/governor of the Cleveland Cavaliers?
Dan Gilbert has been the owner/governor of the Cavs since 2005. He purchased the team for $375 million, which was then a record price for an NBA team.
How many NBA Finals have the Cleveland Cavaliers won?
The Cavs have won one NBA Finals. That came in the 2015-16 season. The team beat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, overcoming a 3-1 series deficit to capture the title.
Who is the most famous player to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers?
LeBron James – the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer – is the most famous player to play for the Cavs organization. He spent two stints with the Cavs, winning an NBA title with the franchise in the 2015-16 season.