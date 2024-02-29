Best Ohio sportsbook promo codes
New sports bettors in Ohio have access to some of the best sportsbook promos in the country. Since Ohio officially launched legal sports betting on January 1, 2023, tons of residents have utilized promos like these. Now, it’s your turn!
Ohio Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio Sportsbook bonus codes
See below a list of the active sportsbook promotions in Ohio along with links to claim each offer.
DraftKings Sportsbook: LINKED OFFER
Caesars Sportsbook: LINKED OFFER
BetMGM: LINKED OFFER
Bet365: LINKED OFFER
FanDuel Sportsbook: LINKED OFFER
Ohio promo codes summary
Number of Ohio betting sites: 18
Legal betting age: 21+
Best welcome bonus: Bet365’s welcome promotion: Bet $1, Win $200 in bonus bets
Online betting launch date: January 1, 2023
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code
New DraftKings users in Ohio will receive $150 in bonus bets after placing any $5 wager.
Pros
Users receive the bonus bets even if their initial wager loses
Bonus bets are available in all sports betting markets
No minimum odds requirement
Cons
Bonus bets expire after 7 days
Bonus bets themselves are not withdrawable cash
Total bonus amount could be higher
DraftKings offer explained
New DraftKings users in Ohio that sign up and bet $5 or more on any sport will instantly be credited with $150 in bonus bets. The bonus bets will be split up into six $25 bonus bets that expire seven days after receipt. You do not need to win your wager to receive the bonus bets.
Caesars Ohio Promo Code
New Caesars users in Ohio will get their first bet of up to $1,250 refunded in bonus bets if they lose.
Pros
High-value offer of up to $1,250
Bonus bets are available in all sports betting markets
No minimum odds requirement
Cons
Bonus bets expire after 7 days
Bonus bets themselves are not withdrawable cash
Only available on first wager
Caesars offer explained
New Caesars users in Ohio will have their first wager of up to $1,000 refunded in bonus bets if they lose. After you sign up and deposit $10 or more, your first wager will automatically be covered by the offer and refunded in bonus bets if you don’t win.
BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code
Your first wager of up to $1,000 at BetMGM will be refunded in bonus bets if you lose.
Pros
You’ll get a second chance through bonus bets if you lose your first wager
High-value offer of up to $1,000
Straight-forward offer that’s easy to claim
Cons
Bonus bets are non-withdrawable
There is no guaranteed reward
Bonus bets expire after seven days
BetMGM offer explained
New BetMGM users in Ohio that sign up and deposit at least $10 will have their first wager of up to $1,000 refunded in bonus bets if they lose. You can bet on any sport with this offer. If you win, you’ll get your winnings. If you lose, you’ll get the amount you bet (up to $1,000) refunded in bonus bets that expire after seven days.
Bet365 Ohio Bonus Code
New Bet365 users in Ohio will receive $150 in bonus bets after placing a real-money wager of at least $1.
Pros
Users receive the bonus bets even if their initial wager loses
Bonus bets are available in all sports betting markets
High-value bonus bets return
Cons
Your initial wager must be on a bet at -500 odds or greater (-400, -300, etc)
Bonus bets themselves are not withdrawable cash
Bet365 offer explained
New Bet365 users in Ohio will receive $150 in bonus bets guaranteed after placing a real-money wager of at least $1. Your wager must be on a play at -500 odds or greater, then you’ll automatically receive the $150 in bonus bets once your wager settles.
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code
New FanDuel users in Ohio get a no-sweat first bet of up to $1,000. If you lose, the funds will be returned as bonus bets to try again.
Pros
You’ll get to try again if your first wager loses
Bonus bets are available in all sports betting markets
No minimum odds requirement
Cons
Bonus bets expire after 7 days
Bonus bets themselves are not withdrawable cash
Total bonus amount could be higher
FanDuel offer explained
New FanDuel users in Ohio will have their first wager of up to $1,000 refunded in bonus bets if they lose. After you sign up and deposit $10 or more, the first wager you place of up to $1,000 will automatically be covered by the offer.
Bonus clearing & play through requirements
These offers all require you to make at least one bet to receive the contents of the promotion. All of the bonus bets have an expiration as well, so pay attention to each offer to maximize your reward.
Registering for multiple sign-up bonuses
Users can register for multiple sign-up bonuses provided they validate their identity and location at each sportsbook. Each offer only applies to new users, so if a sportsbook that you’ve already signed up for and used creates a new offer, you won’t be able to claim that offer as well.
Common types of Ohio bonuses
See below the different types of common bonuses available in Ohio for new sportsbook users.
(First) deposit match bonus
Your first deposit will be matched by the sportsbook in bonus bets. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable.
No-deposit bonus
These are bonuses given to a user’s account without needing an initial deposit. These bonuses are non-withdrawable, but cash won from using them can be withdrawn.
Second-Chance Bets
If you lose your initial wager, you’ll get refunded in bonus bets so you can try again. The refund may be the full amount that you bet, or it could be a lesser amount.
Reload Bonuses
These are bonuses to users who have already made an initial deposit and are being asked to “reload” their accounts.
Referral Bonuses
If someone signs up for a sportsbook using your referral code, you receive bonuses credited to your account.
Odds boost
These bonuses give boosts to the odds that you’re betting on. For example, boosting a -110 odds bet to +150.
Parlay insurance
If you place a parlay and lose, you’ll get a certain amount that you bet returned as bonus bets. Sportsbooks will sometimes require that you only lose one leg of the parlay, or in some cases, it can be multiple legs.
Ohio sportsbook bonuses & promo FAQ
Which sportsbooks are available for online betting in Ohio?
PointsBet, FanDuel, Caesars, Bet365, Tipico, BetRivers, Betfred, DraftKings, BetMGM, Barstool, betPARX, Betr, betJACK, Betway, Hard Rock, and Superbook all have online betting available in Ohio
What is the top sports betting promotion code to use in Ohio?
Bet365 offers the biggest guaranteed reward with its Bet $1, Win $200 offer, though Caesars offers the highest dollar amount at $1,250
Is there a limit on the number of sign-up bonuses I can receive for sports betting in Ohio?
No
Can you explain what constitutes bonus abuse in the context of sports betting in Ohio?
When one person signs up for multiple accounts at the same sportsbook to get additional bonuses
What is the minimum age requirement for sports betting in Ohio?
21
