Best Ohio sports betting apps
As one of the premier sports betting states in the country, Ohio has a variety of sportsbooks available for residents to utilize. There are over 20 active sportsbooks in the state, though we’ve done the hard work for you and narrowed the list down to the five best based on our experiences and reviews.
On this page you’ll find our breakdown of the best sportsbooks in Ohio, with instructions to sign up for each and tips to maximize the value of your bets.
INSERT WIDGET
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio app
INSERT WIDGET
Caesars is one of the nation’s most popular and recognizable sportsbooks, operating across the country in most states with legal sports betting, including Ohio.
Perhaps the biggest advantage that Caesars offers, aside from its vast live betting market, is its unique rewards program. As you bet, you’ll get credits for Caesars Rewards, which can be redeemed for bonuses, dining, getaways, tickets to games and VIP experiences at Caesars’ casinos across the country.
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio app ratings
Our Rating: 4.7
App Store Rating: 4.6
Google Play Rating: 4.2
Caesars Sportsbook Ohio app info
Payout speed: Depending on payout method, one hour up to five days
Live streaming: Yes
States active in: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WY, WV, and Washington, D.C.
State-specific app: No
Apple download size: 97.12 MB
Android download size: 97.12 MB
For more information, check out our full-length Caesars Sportsbook review.
LINK TO FULL REVIEW
Bet365 Ohio app
INSERT WIDGET
Bet365 quickly became one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in America, debuting in Ohio when the state launched sports betting and spreading out to other states throughout the last calendar year.
The sportsbook offers a stellar live-odds market with its own rewards system and helpful tutorials to guide you as you get comfortable. Bet365’s vast number of betting options are its main selling point, most notably with a “Bet Builder” feature.
Bet365 Ohio app ratings
Our Rating: 4.7
App Store Rating: 4.8
Google Play Rating: 4.5
Bet365 Ohio app info
Payout speed: One to five days, though a Visa Direct option is available that takes approximately a few hours
Live streaming: Yes
States active in: CO, IA, IN, KY, LA, NJ, OH, VI
State-specific app: No
Apple download size: 46.8 MB
Android download size: 46.8 MB
Everything else you need to know about Bet365 can be found in our full sportsbook review.
LINK TO FULL REVIEW
DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio app
INSERT WIDGET
DraftKings is one of the best and most popular sportsbooks in Ohio, and the country overall, with years of experience in both the sports betting and daily fantasy spaces.
DraftKings’ app has a user-friendly navigation system with a variety of betting options, including daily exclusive odds boosts and Same-Game parlay options with markets for smaller sports and international competitions as well. Check back daily for new odds boosts and ambassador-recommended bets to stay on top of the game.
The rewards program gives you bonus bets and redeemable tokens that can be used with either the sportsbook or in daily fantasy, widening your options with the company’s various offerings.
DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio app ratings
Our Rating: 4.8
App Store Rating: 4.7
Google Play Rating: 4.6
DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio app info
Payout speed: Instant payout options are available, though typically 1-3 days
Live streaming: Yes
States active in: AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, IA, LA, ME, MA, MI, NH, NJ, NY, OR, PA TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
State-specific app: No
Apple download size: 466.3 MB
Android download size: 237 MB
Be sure to also check out our full-length DraftKings Sportsbook review to find answers to any other questions you might have before signing up.
LINK TO FULL REVIEW
BetMGM Ohio app
INSERT WIDGET
BetMGM is another example of a widespread sportsbook with a variety of betting markets on all of the top action, though its unique rewards system operates similarly to Caesars’. This makes it a reliable and fun option for sports bettors looking to gain additional bonuses through betting.
As you place bets, you’ll earn MGM Rewards that you can redeem through the sportsbook or at MGM Resorts around the country, allowing you to perhaps even earn a vacation just by betting on your favorite Ohio teams.
BetMGM Ohio app ratings
Our Rating: 4.6
App Store Rating: 4.8
Google Play Rating: 4.1
BetMGM Ohio app info
Payout speed: 1-5 days depending on method
Live streaming: Yes
States active in: AZ, CO, D.C., IL, IN, IA, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV & WY
State specific app: No
Apple download size: 15.74 MB
Android download size: 15.74 MB
Everything else you might want to know about BetMGM can be found in our full-length review at this link.
LINK TO FULL REVIEW
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio app
INSERT PROMO
Last but certainly not least, FanDuel Sportsbook is our pick for the top sportsbook app in Ohio. The app interface is effortless to use and understand, while it has excellent load speeds that let you flip between a large number of betting options quickly and seamlessly.
FanDuel’s app has suggested bets and daily exclusive odds boosts for top matchups around various leagues, with responsible gaming tools and helpful tutorials and security systems in place to protect your information.
With a bevy of daily fantasy options available as well, FanDuel is the nation’s most-used sportsbook app.
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio app ratings
Our Rating: 5.0
App Store Rating: 4.8
Google Play Rating: 4.7
FanDuel Sportsbook Ohio app info
Payout speed: Instant payout options available, otherwise 1-5 days
Live streaming: Yes
States active in: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, and WY
State specific app: No
Apple download size: 157.7 MB
Android download size: 151.8 MB
Be sure to check out our full FanDuel Sportsbook review for everything else you might want to know before downloading the app.
LINK TO FULL REVIEW
Choosing the best sports Ohio betting app
It’s important to consider a variety of factors when finding the perfect sportsbook for you. Each of the top Ohio sportsbooks has different benefits and unique features, so it’s wise to download each one so you can evaluate the best fit for you.
Here are a few factors to consider when choosing your favorite:
Welcome promotions
Each sportsbook has its own unique promotions and new-user bonuses. Some of these bonuses are automatic guaranteed wins paid out in bonus bets, and some are what’s referred to as “no-sweat bets,” which allow you to place a wager and get refunded in bonus bets if you don’t win.
Evaluate each new-user promo and take advantage of as many as you’d like, though be sure to read the terms and conditions as you go.
You can check out the best active Ohio sports betting promotions here (LINK TO OHIO PROMOS PAGE).
Features & user experience
Fast interfaces and user-friendly navigation systems are important as well. You don’t want to wait for an app to load while you’re switching screens, nor do you want it to be difficult to find potential bets.
Each sportsbook app features a different interface, with some favoring a minimalistic and sleek menu while others make use of your entire screen to display as many options as possible.
Bet types
There are a variety of bet types available at every sportsbook, whether you’re betting on a team to win outright with a moneyline wager or looking at a spread pick.
You can bet on individual player props, novelty bets, the total points scored, parlays, and more. Sportsbooks usually have FAQ sections as well to help you understand any of the more unique bet types.
Banking options
Sportsbooks allow you to input your banking information directly into the application for speedy payouts, though there are several ways at each sportsbook to deposit and withdraw money. Each sportsbook works a bit differently, though the general process is similar across the board.
Payout speed
Depending on the payout method used, some sportsbooks allow you to receive an instant withdrawal, though it can take up to five days in some cases. When you make a withdrawal, sportsbooks will tell you the estimated waiting time so you know in advance.
Security
Sportsbooks have built-in security features to protect your information. Some have two-step authentication you can enable, while others have features to ensure you’re a real person. As a legal security measure, you’re required to authenticate your identity and location before placing a bet.
Customer support
Each sportsbook has its own variation of a customer service team as well, whether it’s a group of people you can speak with in real-time or communicate with virtually. These teams can answer questions and give guidance, while some even offer bonuses as well if you place a wager.
Live betting & live streaming
All of our top sportsbooks listed here offer live betting markets. That means you can place a bet during a game if you see value on a particular team, though the odds often update quickly. In-app streaming means that certain sportsbooks allow you to actually stream in-game action to follow your bet live.
How to sign up with an Ohio sports betting app
Sportsbooks make it relatively easy to sign up and start betting. They’re designed with the consumer in mind, so it’s fairly straightforward.
That being said, find below a quick list of steps that can be applied universally.
1. Download a sportsbook app
Choose which sportsbook you want to join and download the application in either the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android). Use our top picks as a helpful guide, though we recommend trying out each one to find your favorite.
2. Create an account
After downloading your app of choice, you’ll sign up and create an account. You’ll need to input personal information to validate your identity and this process can include uploading a photo of a valid legal ID.
3. Claim a new-user promo
To maximize the value of your first bet, it’s wise to utilize a new-user promo. This could mean clicking a button to “opt-in” or in some cases, like with Caesars, you’ll need to input a promo code.
4. Deposit funds
Make your initial deposit through your preferred payment method. Note that some sign-up offers require a minimum deposit, often $10, so read the rules and stipulations of your promo to ensure you activate your bonus.
5. Place your first bet
Explore the available betting markets to lock in your first wager. If you’re utilizing a new-user promo, ensure you make the minimum bet so you don’t miss out on any rewards.
6. Withdraw your winnings!
If you win, you can turn around and keep betting (or use any bonus bets you may accumulate) or withdraw your funds through a payment method of your choice. Pay attention to the estimated delivery time on whichever method you choose.
Ohio Betting Apps FAQ
What are the legal sports betting apps in Ohio?
FanDuel, BetMGM, DraftKings, Caesars, Bet365, Betway, BetRivers, ESPN Bet, Tipico, Betfred, Fanatics, betJACK, Betr, Superbook, Bally Bet, betPARX, Betway Ohio, College Ohio Sports Betting, Hard Rock Sportsbook, MVGBet, and PointsBet are all available in Ohio.
That being said, we recommend utilizing one of our top five outlined on this page.
Which sports betting app is considered the top option in Ohio?
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder of course, though we feel confident in our reviews and selections for the top sportsbooks in Ohio.
Our best reviewed sportsbook is FanDuel Sportsbook, but you should try out each one to determine which you think is the best.
Is it against the law to use sports betting apps for wagering in Ohio?
No, it has been legal to use sports betting apps for sports wagering in Ohio since January of 2023.
Can I bet on college sports legally via Ohio betting apps?
Yes, you can bet on your favorite college sports team using Ohio sportsbook betting apps.