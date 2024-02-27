Ohio State football odds & betting guide
Your guide to Ohio State football betting in Ohio
The Ohio State Buckeyes football team is at the center of the Ohio sports ecosystem. The team is a regular in the College Football Playoff and is several years removed from a National Championship.
Many in the state of Ohio, whether attendees of the school or people who live in the state, center their respective calendars around Buckeyes’ games. With sports betting now legal in Ohio, many also want to wager on their beloved Buckeyes.
In this article, we're doing to explain everything you need to know about betting on the Buckeyes.
Ohio State Spread
The spread on Ohio State games changes week to week depending on who they're playing. The bigger the spread, the more they're favored to either win or lose the game.
For instance, if Ohio State is a -6.5 on the spread, that means it is favored to win and if you want to bet them to cover the spread, you need them to win by 7 or more points in this example. If they win by 6 or fewer points and you bet them to cover the spread, you lose the bet.
Ohio State National Championship odds
Ohio State is traditionally in the hunt for the National Championship and is usually among the odds-on favorites to win it all. Their path to winning it all traditionally was dependent on them winning the Big Ten, but with the College Football playoff expanding to 12 teams, Ohio State figures to be in the mix virtually every year moving forward.
If you want to bet on Ohio State to win the National Championship, you should understand how the odds work. If, for example, Ohio State is +1000 to win the national championship and you bet $10 on them to win it and they do, you win $100 profit, plus you get the $10 bet back for a total of $110.
Ohio State player prop bets
You can bet on Ohio State player props in the state of Ohio. In college football, they're usually focused on the quarterback, running backs and wide receivers.
For example, if you think Marvin Harrison Jr. will go OVER a receiving prop of, say, 121.5 yards, you'd need him to have 122 receiving yards or more to win the bet. If he has 121 yards or fewer, you would lose that OVER bet.
Props change week-to-week based on opponent, weather, location, injuries, etc.
Best Ohio State sportsbooks
2023 Ohio State offseason moves
Ohio State had a big overhaul following the 2022 season. As mentioned above, McCord stepped in for the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in Stroud, but there were plenty of other first rounders hailing from OSU as well.
Offensive lineman Paris Johnston Jr. went No. 6 to the Arizona Cardinals and wide receiver No. 20 Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Seattle Seahawks.
Ohio State Schedule 2023-24
Week 1
@ Indiana
3:30 PM
W, 23-3
Week 2
Youngstown State
12:00 PM
W, 35-7
Week 3
Western Kentucky
4:00 PM
W, 63-10
Week 4
@ Notre Dame
7:30 PM
W, 17-14
Week 5
BYE
Week 6
Maryland
12:00 PM
W, 37-13
Week 7
@ Purdue
12:00 PM
Week 8
Penn State
12 PM
Week 9
@ Wisconsin
TBD
Week 10
@ Rutgers
TBD
Week 11
Michigan State
TBD
Week 12
Minnesota
TBD
Week 13
Michigan
TBD
How to bet on Ohio State football
There are plenty of ways to bet on Ohio State football and Buckeyes’ games. Keep reading for an explanation and some examples of what you should bet in certain situations to get your predicted and desired outcome.
Moneyline
Moneylines are the converted odds of a team’s likelihood of winning a game. Teams are given odds to win a game each week, and you can bet into those markets to simply be the winner.
For example, if Ohio State is -150 to beat Michigan, while the Wolverines are +130 that translates to a 60% chance of the Buckeyes winning the game. If the odds of winning are -150, you can bet $15 on the Buckeyes to get a return of $10.
In the above example, Ohio State is favored to win this game, indicated with a - sign next to the odds, said as “minus 150.”
Let’s say Michigan was favored in this hypothetical matchup and Ohio State is +130 this time. The Buckeyes would be the underdog and you can win more than you risk in order to bet the team to win the game.
You can put up $10 to get a return of $13 on +130 odds if the Buckeyes were to win.
The + sign indicates Ohio State is an underdog, said as “plus 130.”
Point spread
Moneylines are simply the odds of winning a game, but each football game has a point spread, which is the oddsmakers difference between the two teams.
For example, if Ohio State is favored by three points, listed as -3, OSU would need to win by more than three points for you to win your bet.
If the underdog Michigan, listed as +3, loses by two points or less, or wins the game outright, Michigan would “cover the spread.”
Point spreads could also have “half points” listed, such as 3.5. This would imply that you can’t tie on the bet, otherwise stated as a “push.”
If Ohio State is -3.5 against Michigan, the Buckeyes would not cover the spread if the team won by three or less. OSU would need to win by four or more in order to cover.
Point totals (over/under)
You can bet on the amount of points scored in a game, known as the over/under.
For example, if an Ohio State-Michigan game has an over/under set of 56.5 points, the combined points must be greater than 56 points for you to win your bet.
Ohio State player props, & futures
In Ohio, you can bet on player props on the Buckeyes, which features Kyle McCord passing touchdowns, Marvin Harrison Jr. receptions and TreVeyon Henderson rushing yards.
You can also bet on Ohio State to win the Big Ten and National Championship in real time during the season as it’s a dynamic and evolving market.
Ohio Stadium
Ohio Stadium is the home of the Buckeyes, which was built in 1922. The stadium seats 102,780 people.
You can locate Ohio Stadium at 411 Woody Hayes Dr, Columbus, OH 43210
Ohio State TV & Radio coverage
Ohio State is a member of the Big Ten, who just inked a new TV rights deal with CBS, FOX and NBC, which will mean that the Big Ten will broadcast on all of those networks in addition to the Big Ten Network. The TV rights deal began in July of 2023 and is a seven-year contract worth $7 billion.
The following networks are part of the umbrella of television partners with the Big Ten:
CBS
CBS Sports Network
FOX
Fox Sports 1
NBA
Peacock
Big Ten Network
Ohio State games are broadcast by Learfield, who has partnerships across college football and is broadcast on local radio stations across the state of Ohio. Paul Keels is the play by play broadcaster and the “Voice of the Buckeyes” while he is joined by Jim Lachey.
Ohio State trivia, facts & history - FAQ
Who is the mascot for Ohio State?
Brutus
How many Heisman Trophy winners have played for Ohio State?
Les Horvath (1944), Vic Janowicz (1950), Howard Cassady (1955), Archie Griffin (1974, 1975), Eddie George (1995), Troy Smith (2006)
How many Big Ten titles has Ohio State won?
39
Who is the Ohio State leader in passing yards?
J.T. Barrett (9,434)
How many players have passed for over 100 touchdowns at Ohio State?
1 (J.T. Barrett 2014-2017)
How many rushing yards did Ezekiel Elliot have at Ohio State?
3,961
Who is the all-time leader in rushing yards for Ohio State?
Archie Griffin, 5,589
Who is the single-game rushing leader in Ohio State history?
Trey Sermon, 331 vs. Northwestern 2020
Who is the all time leader in receiving yards in Ohio State history?
Michael Jenkins (2,898)
Who is the all-time leader in receiving touchdowns in Ohio State history?
Chris Olave (35)
When did Ohio State win its first AP National Championship?
1942
Who did Ohio State beat in the Fiesta Bowl to win the BCS National Championship in 2002?
Miami (31-24, 2OT)
How many College Football Playoffs has Ohio State appeared in?
Five (2014, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2022)
What is Ohio State’s record against Michigan?
51-61-6
Who won “The Game of the Century?”
No. 1 Ohio State beat No. 2 Michigan 42-39 on November 18th, 2016, the first time the two rivals were ranked No. 1 and No. 2.