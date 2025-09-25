Browns Add Former Ohio State Stud to Help with O-Line Issues

Keeping Joe Flacco consistently upright has been a consistent challenge for the Cleveland Browns' offensive line through the first weeks of the season. A piece of this is the fact that Flacco is unable to help himself with incredibly limited mobility. Another is the fact that Cleveland's offensive line simply isn't living up to expectations. The unit has been consistently incapable of holding up in pass protection or setting up the run as well as expected.

On top of this, Dawand Jones was lost for the season, setting up an understandable move on Wednesday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Browns had signed tackle Thayer Munford Jr. off New England's practice squad. In a corresponding move, Jones was placed on injured reserve, making the end of his season official. For Cleveland, it is hard to be anything but optimistic about the signing, given how badly things have gone throughout the first three weeks of the season.

Browns Continue to Attempt to Patch Struggling Offensive Line by Signing Thayer Munford Jr.

Munford was first drafted as a project player by the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2021. This was after an accomplished career with Ohio State, where Munford would help the Buckeyes make the CFP twice during his tenure. After being drafted by the Raiders, the tackle spent the first part of this season on the Patriots' practice squad before being signed to the Browns' active roster. A move that in itself is telling of where Cleveland's desperation at the position has reached.

This isn't meant as an intentional slight to Munford, but rather pointing out the reality that the Browns were desperate enough to sign a practice squad piece from another 1-2 AFC team. While the Pats are feeling far better about their future than Cleveland, the point remains that this is a move that simply makes a painful reality unavoidable.

Cleveland's roster is far worse than it was expected to be, despite pulling off the improbable 13-10 upset over the Green Bay Packers a week ago. It is a group that is being consistently beaten in the trenches on both sides of the ball and is desperate for anything close to a capable answer.

With this in mind, the signing of Munford is a solid swing at this point in the season. All you're going to find are aging players in free agency or practice squad pieces that other teams have passed on. Perhaps the Browns will find a bit of overdue luck, and the tackle will prove to be a stabilizing force for an offense that continues to struggle early in the 2025 season.

