Browns to Announce Big Change Just Ahead of 2025 Season

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most well-known uniform combinations in sports, as it is nearly impossible to mistake their look for any other team.

Well, while that classic look won't be going anywhere anytime soon, it appears as though the Browns will be one of five NFL teams to adopt a new alternate helmet. An announcement regarding Cleveland's new alternate helmet is expected to come in July, according to Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.net.

"According to multiple sources, the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Washington Commanders will all unveil new alternate helmets this summer, confirming a previous report from FanDuel’s Zach Cohen."

The details on what the new helmet will look like are scant at this time, but as Lind reported, Cleveland will be introducing something new to its fan base in the coming months, and that should generate plenty of excitement leading into the 2025 campaign.

"The Browns unveiled white alternate helmets in 2023 and have paired them with their 1946 throwback uniforms ever since, but they could be adjusting the stripes to better match their pants. They could also reveal a new brown shell to pair with their Color Rush design, though that hasn’t been worn since 2022."

While the performance from the players on the gridiron will be the most important thing for Browns fans this coming season, it never hurts to have some new additions to the fold when it comes to the team's game day attire.

Whether it is a small tweak to a design that is already in place or something completely new to the franchise, Cleveland's NFL franchise will have a new look to show off once the 2025 season kicks off. We'll just have to wait and see exactly what this alternate helmet looks like once the league releases the designs.

