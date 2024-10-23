Browns Announce Major Coaching Change With Season Going South
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have one of the worst offenses in the NFL, which they did not expect heading into the 2024 season. The Browns thought that with a healthy Deshaun Watson under center and a new offensive coordinator (Ken Dorsey), they could build off their momentum in 2023 and be a player in the AFC.
However, that wasn’t the case, the Browns lost Watson to a season-ending Achilles injury and are averaging a pedestrian 15.6 points per game (29th in the NFL). The only teams with a worse scoring offense are the New York Giants, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins.
Nonetheless, the Browns shockingly made a coaching decision that they hope will yield some positive results.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will now call the plays. Dorsey was hired in the offseason after the Browns let go of Alex Van Pelt, who is the OC with the New England Patriots.
This is a surprising decision from Stefanski as he’s been the play-caller on offense since becoming the head coach in 2020. The only game the Browns head coach didn’t handle the play-calling duties was during the AFC Wild Card Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Jan. 2021 due to COVID-19.
Dorsey will have the tough task of getting this Browns’ offense turned around with Amari Cooper and a new quarterback in Jameis Winston. The Browns are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
