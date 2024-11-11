Browns Make Big Starting QB Announcement Coming Out of Bye Week
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are coming off their Week 10 bye and will start to install their game plan for their Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
The last time we saw the Browns on the field, they were hammered at home by the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-10.
New starting quarterback Jameis Winston struggled in the double-digit loss, as he completed 26-of-46 passes for 235 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions. Despite his performance Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t bench Winston.
On Monday, Stefanski met with the media for the first time since their bye and told reporters who would be starting against the Saints.
According to Camryn Justice of WEWS, Stefanski said Winston is still the starting quarterback moving forward and will be considered as such week to week.
It’s not surprising to see Stefanski take that approach as the Browns’ passing game has shown much more life with Winston than with Watson under center. The same thing happened last season when Joe Flacco took over as the Browns starting quarterback.
The Browns head coach also didn’t rule out the possibility of getting second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the field. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Stefanski said he could put in some plays for the backup quarterback depending on the opposing defense.
Nonetheless, the Browns will hope for a better performance from Winston as he returns to the Big Easy for the first time since Week 18 of last season. Cleveland is a one-point road underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook against the New Orleans Saints.
More Browns news and analysis:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change