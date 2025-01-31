Browns Can Already Poach Player Steelers Let Go Earlier This Month
By Cem Yolbulan
After one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory, the Cleveland Browns have turned their attention to the offseason. While head coach Kevin Stefanski still has some job security, the inevitable changes were made to his coaching staff. Now, the focus will be on the roster.
The Browns demonstrated significant holes on offense, defense, and special teams last season. Sweeping changes to the personnel would be welcome by Browns fans. In fact, those changes can begin as soon as now.
Even though we are still in the midst of the postseason, teams are eligible to sign players who aren't under contract or are on other teams' practice squads.
With their season's conclusion, teams around the league signed the practice squad players they wanted to keep around on a reserve/futures contract while the rest officially became free agents. One player the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't retain would be an intriguing fit for the Browns.
Browns Should Poach Former Steeler Jamal Agnew
Wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew, who finished the 2024 campaign on the Steelers practice squad, is now available on the market. Cleveland would be wise to bring in him for training camp.
As recently as 2023, Agnew was one of the best return men in the NFL. Cleveland's main returner in the 2024 season, James Proche, did not only underwhelm in that role but is also hitting free agency.
Moreover, Agnew has had a solid role in the passing game during his time with the Jaguars. His speed and athleticism could be a valuable asset for the Browns who are in desperate need of more offensive juice.
The former Lions' draft pick is still only 29 years old. Whether he would be a massive upgrade over Proche or other potential returners on the roster remains to be seen but he is certainly worth a flyer.