Browns Can Screw Steelers With Major QB Move on Draft Night

The growing consensus leading into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is that the Cleveland Browns will not take a quarterback with the second overall pick, but instead select two-way draft prospect Travis Hunter.

While adding Hunter would be nice on both sides of the ball, it still leaves a glaring need for a rookie quarterback. The Browns could wait to get their quarterback in the top of Round 2, or they could trade back into the first round.

If the Browns want to do the latter of the two options, there could be an opportunity for them to jump the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are also considered a QB-needy team. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos, who own the No. 20 overall pick, have taken calls in recent days from teams looking to move up to their spot.

Broncos have fielded calls in recent days from teams interested in potentially moving up to Denver’s No. 20 selection, per sources. The Broncos currently hold the draft slot in front of Pittsburgh’s No. 21. pic.twitter.com/DcJiIqkKr6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2025

If we had to guess who those teams might be, it could be the New York Giants and Browns, who will likely forgo QBs at the top of the board.

Then, to make matters more interesting, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that he’s spoken with multiple league sources who believe the Browns and Giants both like former Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. He adds that the Broncos’ draft position could be a potential spot for Dart.

Have spoken to multiple league sources over past couple days who believe the Giants and Browns both like Jaxson Dart. This would be a spot of interest for teams in the QB market. https://t.co/StVI6dEHLe — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 24, 2025

Dart has seen his draft stock rise over the recent weeks and months since he participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this year.

The former Ole Miss quarterback could easily be selected inside the top-10 by a team like the New Orleans Saints (No. 9) or be available in the 20s, opening the door for the Browns to jump the Steelers for Dart.

Cleveland has the draft capital to move up the board with 10 picks in this year’s draft, including No. 2 and eight in the 2026 NFL Draft. Again, this is all contingent on believing that the Steelers want Dart, too.

For all we know, the Steelers could be locking in on Shedeur Sanders if Dart is off the board by the time we get midway through the first round. The same premise and trade idea could still apply to the Browns if they want to entertain reuniting Sanders with his former college teammate.

Nevertheless, no one knows how the first round will play outside of the first four picks, but we should keep an eye on the Browns getting back into the first round for a QB.

