Browns' Carson Schwesinger Making Strong Early Case for DROTY Award

The Cleveland Browns could have had one of the best linebacking corps in the entire NFL if Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah were healthy. His Pro Bowl play, coupled with Devin Bush's resurgence and the stunning arrival of rookie Carson Schwesinger, would have boosted the Browns' defense even more than it already has. Yet, when he was ruled out of 2025 due to a potentially career-ending injury, the Browns were hoping that the linebacking group would just be good enough with the arrival of rookie Schwesinger.

Few people expected the rookie to be one of the three most impactful players on the team. Aside from Bush and defensive end Myles Garrett, you'd be hard-pressed to find a player who is having a better year for the Browns than Schwesinger. The rookie linebacker out of UCLA has come on strong as a leader for the Browns with his play.

Carson Schwesinger Making a Case as 1 of the Best Defensive Rookies in the NFL

He's leading the team with 23 tackles, while chalking up two tackles for a loss and a sack through three games. His value against the run and the pass is nearly identical, with PFF grades of 77.8 and 72.0 against the run and pass, respectively. Not only that, but Schwesinger is second on the team's defense in total snaps played. Only Ronnie Hickman (174) has played more snaps on defense so far than Schwesinger (171).

So not only is Schwesinger producing when he's playing, he's rarely off the field. This has raised the idea that the young, rookie linebacker should very much be in the discussion for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's young and the season is just starting, sure, but he's clearly a huge part of the Browns' team defense. According to FoxSports, the Browns are giving up just 204.3 yards per game, the best in the NFL.

When you're one of the key players on arguably the league's best defense, you should be in the conversation for solo awards. Should he be in talks for the Defensive Player of the Year Award? Not right now. That award asks a bit more of a player's individual performance, including, but not limited to, a bulky stat line. For Schwesinger to compete with teammate Garrett for that award, we'd need to see more sacks and a lot more interceptions.

For now, however, being one of the best defensive rookies isn't out of the question.

More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: