Browns Claim 23-Year-Old RB After Cuts to Help with Backfield Uncertainty

The Cleveland Browns thought they had addressed their running back room when they selected Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins in this past April's draft.

As Browns fans know, one of those players, Judkins, has yet to sign a contract. He doesn't appear to be any closer to officially joining Cleveland's roster now than he was before the league-wide deadline to have rosters trimmed to 53 players. With that being the case, the Browns added a recently released rookie running back to the roster.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Cleveland has been awarded former South Carolina Gamecocks standout Raheim "Rocket" Sanders off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.

#Browns have claimed RB Raheim Sanders from the #Chargers, and DB Jarrick Bernard-Converse from the #Jets — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 27, 2025

Browns Claim Rookie RB Rocket Sanders to Help Backfield Uncertainty

Sanders started his collegiate career at the University of Arkansas before ultimately transferring within the conference to South Carolina for his final season of eligibility. Despite going undrafted this past April, Sanders has quite the collegiate resume to work off of. In 44 appearances, including 29 starts, the newest Browns rusher showed he is just as effective catching the ball out of the backfield as he is carrying it by accumulating 3,111 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns to go along with 76 receptions for 711 yards and five touchdowns.

That prompted the Chargers to sign Sanders to their camp roster, and he enjoyed a solid preseason. In three games for Los Angeles, Sanders carried the ball 28 times for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 29 receiving yards.

With Judkins still not signed, Sanders joins veteran Jerome Ford and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson in the running back room. Judkins is likely to sign his contract and join the Browns sooner or later; if he doesn't, it would be a major shock. Until that time comes, though, this is a major opportunity for the former Razorbacks and Gamecocks star to prove his worth to the rest of the NFL with the chance he has in Cleveland.

