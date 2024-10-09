Browns Clearly Made Massive Kareem Hunt Mistake This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are struggling on the offensive side of the ball as they failed to hit 300 total yards or 20 points in any game this season. The offensive line and Deshaun Watson have been major disappointments through the first five games. One problem that has gone under the radar in Cleveland has been the rushing attack.
Nick Chubb is still recovering from his injury and has yet to make his season debut. Jerome Ford and D'Onta Foreman have the rushing duties and the results have been a mixed bag.
Ford has been significantly better, averaging 5.2 yards per carry and totaling 250 yards and a touchdown. Foreman has been less effective, putting up 3.2 yards per rushing attempt so far. As a team, the Browns rank 26th in rushing yards and have only scored twice on the ground.
This brings up a questionable offseason decision from the front office. The team made the decision to let Kareem Hunt walk in free agency after five seasons in Cleveland. He eventually returned to the Chiefs after the season started and took over as the RB1 after Isiah Pacheco went down.
The early results are reminiscent of vintage Kareem Hunt.
Through two games, Hunt ran for 171 yards and a touchdown. He added three catches for 31 yards, integrating seamlessly into his old team.
Hunt was similarly productive last season. In 2023, he ran for 411 yards and nine touchdowns. He is obviously not the every-down back he was earlier in his career but he would have been a valuable rotation piece for this Browns offense.
Plenty of things have gone wrong for the Browns this season and letting Hunt sign with the Chiefs is just another one in a long list of mistakes.