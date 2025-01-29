Browns Coach Already Making an Impression on Big-Name QB Draft Prospect
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have a rather large presence down at the Reese’s Senior Bowl this week in Mobile, Alabama, as special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Bubba Ventrone is the head coach of the American team.
Cleveland Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire is also down at the Senior Bowl serving as the defensive coordinator for the National team. For Ventrone and Cesaire, this is a great opportunity as they get to show off their coaching skills while working with the future stars of the NFL.
In fact, the Browns special teams coordinator is already making a good impression on former Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart is one of the three QBs on the American roster, along with Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Notre Dame’s Riley Leonard.
Dart, who is competing with Milroe and the other QBs in this year’s draft class for the QB3 spot, had nothing but good things to say about Ventrone.
Jaxson Dart Raves About Browns Coach Bubba Ventrone
"And Bubba's been so great. It's been awesome to be around him, and his energy is super contagious, the former Ole Miss said (h/t Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com). I could definitely see him being a head coach one day. It's a lot of fun, and it's wonderful to learn from him."
Even though Dart hasn’t been officially drafted yet, that’s still a cool endorsement from the young quarterback. When Browns fans saw Dart’s comments on social media, they started creating pictures of Dart in a Cleveland uniform.
That said, it’s unlikely that the Browns would take Dart with the No. 2 overall pick as many expect Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders to be one of the potential selections.
However, if Cleveland decides to take Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, maybe the Browns take Dart at the top of the second round. With the NFL draft still months away, it will be interesting to see which quarterbacks the Browns start to gravitate toward.