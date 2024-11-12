Browns Coach Now Most Likely to Be Fired Next After Latest NFL News
As the 2024 season starts to slip away from some struggling teams, seats are only getting hotter around the league for coaches who aren't performing up to standards. This predicament led to another midseason firing on Tuesday, as the Chicago Bears decided to axe offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who called plays for one of the worst units in the entire NFL.
With one less offensive coordinator now employed, that moves fellow disappointing OCs up the list of those likely to be axed next as leashes start to get shorter and shorter.
That reality could very well mean Cleveland Browns coordinator Ken Dorsey is next up on the chopping block.
The Browns entered the Week 10 bye as one of the worst offenses in the league, ranking in the bottom five across nearly a dozen major categories.
Those standings haven't improved, either, now that Cleveland is back from its time off. Dorsey's unit checks in at No. 29 points, No. 31 in yards per game, No. 31 in rushing touchdowns (once a staple for this group) and dead-last in net yards per pass attempt.
This year has been an undeniable disaster for this offense, and that weight falls primarily on Dorsey's shoulders. Though his quarterback situation wasn't ideal with Deshaun Watson, the Browns were still competitive with the lesser-talented Jacoby Brissett running the show for most of the 2022 campaign, and with an off-the-couch Joe Flacco to end the 2023 season.
Yet, Cleveland was a disaster with its hand-picked QB under center to start of this year. That's after making a big trade for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the offseason, too, which gave Dorsey a legit secondary receiver to utilize that this offense lacked before.
Yes, Nick Chubb's absence for the first half of the year has played a role in the team's lacking ground production as well. But the Browns' offensive line has experienced a major regression that a better coach would've helped fix before it grew into a glaring issue, which could've aided the backfield in the meantime.
So far, Dorsey has shown zero redeeming qualities as an OC, nor has he made a case to be worth sticking around past the end of this year. Assuming those trends continue, all it takes is one more huge disaster of a game to possibly end his Cleveland tenure.
In other Browns news: