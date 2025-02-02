Browns Coach Spurns Cleveland to Join College Ranks
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns have had a few changes to their coaching staff since losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the regular season finale last month.
The Browns fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Alex Dickerson immediately after their Week 18 loss. Cleveland filled those roles quickly, promoting Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator and hiring Mike Bloomgren.
Cleveland also lost offensive assistant Ashton Grant, who is now the QBs coach with the New England Patriots. The Browns can afford to lose no more coaches before the new league year starts in March.
Nonetheless, another Browns coach will reportedly leave Cleveland for an opportunity in the collegiate ranks.
Nemo Washington Heads to Delaware State for OC Job
According to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report, Nemo Washington is leaving the Browns to become the offensive coordinator at Delaware State. Former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson is the new head coach at Del State.
Washington is not unfamiliar with college football as he coached at Wheeling University, Bowie State, and West Virginia State University. The former Bowie State grad has spent the last two years with the Browns as part of the Bill Willis Coaching Fellowship.
In his first season with the Browns, Washington worked exclusively with the running backs, who stepped up big time after Nick Chubb went down with a season-ending injury. This season, Washington worked with the tight ends.
Nonetheless, this is a great opportunity for Washington, an HBCU grad, who has worked at his alma mater and West Virginia State.
At Bowie State, Washington was a grad assistant (2017) and wide receivers coach (2019). Meanwhile, at WVSU, he was a passing coordinator/receivers coach (2018). Now the former Browns will get to revitalize a Delaware St. program with Jackson, which has only won two total games over the last two years.