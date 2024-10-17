Browns Coach Throws Entire Position Under the Bus for Disappointing Performance
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns’ defense has given up its fair share of touchdowns to wide receivers this season (6), which goes against their defensive philosophy.
In their Week 6 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Browns’ secondary gave up a 22-yard receiving touchdown to A.J. Brown and a 45-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith. It wasn’t one of their greatest moments, especially after the Browns’ Week 5 showing against the Washington Commanders.
On Thursday, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz did not mince his words about the group’s struggles, calling them out ahead of their Week 7 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
"I expect more from our corners. We challenged our corners to improve their play for us. I’ve been very strong in saying that I think our corners are the best group in the NFL. We haven’t played that way so far this year. We’ve played that way in spots, but that’s not the game of football. You have to be consistent and you look at some of the plays, Denzel made a great play on a deep ball to break it up, and MJ made a really good play breaking up a pass and stuff like that."- Cleveland DC Jim Schwartz
The veteran defensive coordinator isn’t wrong when he says Cleveland has the best cornerback group in the NFL. Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Martin Emerson could all be CB1s on other teams.
Ward doesn’t have an interception but leads the league in pass deflections (10) this season. He also has an outstanding 41.2 completion percentage allowed on targets and a 65.2 pass rating allowed when targeted.
Meanwhile, Newsome only has two pass deflections this season. He has struggled a little bit in pass coverage with a 106.4 pass rating allowed when targeted and has given up one receiving TD. However, the former first-round pick has a 61.3 completion percentage allowed on targets, which is still good.
Finally, Emerson has a 55.6 completion percentage allowed on targets and a 103.1 pass rating allowed when targeted but has given up three touchdowns this season.
Schwartz hopes his group can turn it around Sunday as they will face another dynamic duo in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
