Browns Considering Adding Another Ex-Steelers QB This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation is one of the most intriguing storylines of the offseason. They've been tied to Kirk Cousins in free agency and other veterans, though there doesn't appear to be a clear answer for the franchise entering 2025.

All that's certain is that Deshaun Watson's days as a starter are over. Aside from that, the Browns are in the undesirable position of needing to find a long-term answer at the position without any clear young option.

Perhaps they'll take someone like Cam Ward or Sheduer Sanders early in the 2025 NFL Draft, though one new report suggests that the Browns are preparing to potentially add another ex-Pittsburgh Steelers signal caller shortly after trading for Kenny Pickett.

Sources: Free-agent QB Russell Wilson is scheduled to fly tonight to Cleveland to visit with the Browns on Thursday, before being scheduled to fly to New York on Thursday night to visit Friday with the Giants. pic.twitter.com/5mKkcqV4ja — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2025

Browns Inching Closer to Signing Former Steelers QB Russell Wilson in Free Agency

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cleveland is hosting former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson on Thursday. He'll fly to New York the following day to meet with the Giants, though there's optimism among fans that Wilson will be convinced to join the Browns.

It's an interesting situation, particularly given Wilson's declining reputation over the last few seasons. He did a nice job in helping lead the Steelers down the stretch in 2024, though he's viewed as a mere stop-gap option who won't ultimately be a solution at the most important position in sports.

During that 2024 campaign, Wilson completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards and 16 TDs to just five interceptions. Those are strong underlying stats, though his 51.3 quarterback rating, which ranked 23rd in the league, tell a different story.

In all likelihood, Wilson is an average player with an ability to make deep throws down the field. He's protected the ball well, though his skillset isn't all that dissimilar from Jameis Winston's, and that didn't lead to much on-field success.

We'll see what happens with the meeting, but this isn't something that should make Browns fans feel much excitement.

