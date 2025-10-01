Browns Cut Ties with Struggling Defender in Week 5

As the Cleveland Browns get ready for their international clash against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London, England, the team made a couple of changes to its practice squad and 53-man roster on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns waived cornerback Cameron Mitchell. The 24-year-old Mitchell, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, appeared in two games this season for Cleveland.

Mitchell’s last appearance in Week 2 didn’t go so well, as Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson picked on the third-year cornerback, who took the spot of Denzel Ward, as he was dealing with cramps. The former Northwestern defender didn’t fare well, as he allowed 40 yards and three TDs on three completions (five targets).

That was the last time we saw Mitchell on the field, as the Browns made him inactive for their past two games.

Cameron Mitchell Gets Shown the Door After First Month of 2025 Season

Browns fans were not surprised to see Mitchell get sent packing, as that Week 2 performance has been seared into their minds. Before that moment, Mitchell had only played nine defensive snaps in Week 1.

Cleveland defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz immediately put the young cornerback on notice in the days after he gave up three touchdowns, saying (h/t Daniel Oyefusi), “It’s life in the big city for a corner … he needs to bounce back from that.”

Clearly, the young cornerback didn’t heed those words from Schwartz as Cleveland decided to go in a different direction. In his first two years with the club, Mitchell appeared in 30 combined games and made four starts.

If you’re Browns GM Andrew Berry, this is likely the last thing you wanted to do. It's not ideal to give up on a recent draft pick, whether they were drafted in the first round or the seventh.

The 2023 draft class for Cleveland has been a major disappointment, as only four out of seven players remain – Cedric Tillman, Dawand Jones, Isaiah McGuire, and Luke Wypler. The three players not on the team are Siaki Ika, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and now Mitchell.

And to make matters worse, Tillman was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, and Jones is out for the rest of the season because of injury. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if any team claims Mitchell on waivers or if he'll hit free agency in the coming days.

