Browns Cut Veteran Playmaker Ahead of Free Agency

Super Bowl 59 is firmly in the rearview mirror as the NFL offseason kicks into its next gear.

Free agency is one of the offseason's biggest periods and this year's market will officially open in three weeks. With that in mind, teams have already begun releasing players to free up roster spots that they'll soon re-fill with free agent signings and the Cleveland Browns are no exception.

Browns Release RB Nyheim Hines Before Free Agency

On Tuesday night, the Browns officially released veteran running back Nyheim Hines from his contract. The 28-year-old runner had just spent the entire 2024 campaign on the sidelines after tearing his ACL in a jet skiing incident in July 2023.

After a solid collegiate career at NC State, Hines' NFL run began when he was drafted 104th overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. The former Wolfpack RB went on to play 72 games in a Colts uniform, turning 300 carries into 1,205 rushing yards and 235 receptions into 1,725 receiving yards while scoring 17 total touchdowns along the way.

Hines' time in Indianapolis ended in 2022 when he was traded to the Buffalo Bills before the trade deadline. The Garner, NC native didn't play much on offense with the Bills, instead spending most of his time on special teams. He excelled in that role, highlighted by his tallying two kickoff return TDs in the Week 18 victory over the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, the 2022 campaign is the last time Hines hit the gridiron. The dual-threat RB suffered his ACL tear in the following offseason and was released by the Bills less than a year later. The Browns signed him in hopes that he'd be healthy enough to play in 2024 but that clearly wasn't the case.

Nevertheless, it's going to be interesting to see if Hines finds any potential suitors this offseason. Although teams are always looking to upgrade their backfield, it might be too much of an ask to trust a veteran RB who's nearing 30 years old and hasn't played in over two seasons.

Hines (and the other upcoming free agents) will have an opportunity to find a new potential home when the NFL's tampering period opens on Monday, March 10.

