Browns Decide to Cut Veteran RB Loose Despite Rookie's Uncertainty

One of the most shocking pieces of the Cleveland Browns' first 2025 roster was the lack of depth at running back. It seems the franchise's once solid stable at the position is long gone, with Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson being the only current options making the team. This means Pierre Strong was jettisoned despite having two years of experience with the franchise. While the production was never elite, keeping Strong in a reserve role made a level of season due to the inexperience.

It continues to illustrate a front office and coaching staff that simply lacks a clear reason for its decisions. Joe Flacco being named the quarterback while the rest of the roster decisions focus on young and rebuilding speaks to an odd mentality. If you're going to focus on youth, go all in and allow your rookie quarterbacks to learn on the job.

The worst-case scenario is that neither proves to be an answer and earns you a draft pick to take a better shot next season. Cutting Strong is in this line of thinking, setting up the 4th round pick to do the heavy lifting to start the season.

Browns Make a Suprise Move with Initial 53-man Roster Offering only Two Rushing Options

Matt Zenitz reported the cut of Strong, pointing out the 499 career rushing yards and potential experience in the room. However, the easy counter to this is pointing out that not all experience is positive. It isn't as if Strong has made a huge impression during his time in Cleveland. There wasn't a sense of belief that there was a higher ceiling than anything we've seen so far. Strong's role was going to be as the third back who never takes the field unless injury strikes.

There is a lack of growth or potential that helps explain the cut, even if it does show a flaw in Cleveland's logic. The Browns must understand that the 2025 season is about the development of their young pieces and continuing to find out exactly who the building blocks on this roster will be moving forward.

With this in mind, cutting Strong does make sense and aligns with where the focus of the franchise should be. Setting up a clear change that needs to be made with the rest of the roster embracing younger pieces and understanding that the 2025 season will be a frustrating lost year.

