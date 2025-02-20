Browns Defender Reveals Frustration About His Role With the Team

A pivotal offseason awaits the Cleveland Browns. After a disastrous 3-14 season, the Browns have massive questions to answer. While desperately needing to improve the roster, the Browns have the second-worst salary cap situation in the league as they have -$32 million in effective cap space, per Over The Cap.

Moreover, they need to find a new franchise quarterback and solve the Myles Garrett situation. When your two offseason decisions include the most important position in football and your best player, it is understandable that everything else gets placed on the back burner.

One player they also need to make a decision on is Greg Newsome II. After showing impressive flashes early in his career, the 24-year-old cornerback took a massive step back in 2024, allowing a poor 120.7 passer rating and falling to 106th-best CB in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

Now, he is entering his fifth year with the team. The Browns will either have to sign him to a long-term extension or trade him for cap savings. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the talented defender revealed his desire to stay in Cleveland while voicing his frustration with the team.

#Browns 1st-round CB Greg Newsome II tells clevelanddotcom he'd like a long-term extension, 'but to help this team, I've got to be on the field a little more' -> https://t.co/VfKfFRkgYw — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 20, 2025

With the emergence of Martin Emerson playing opposite Denzel Ward, the former first-round pick has been marginalized in the rotation. Plus, because of the increased use of two tight-end sets, there wasn't enough of a role for Newsome.

Newsome said that this prevented him from getting in a rhythm.

"This is the place that drafted me and I do think we’re closer than what people think, honestly. A lot of people are saying there’s no way, but I think we are. I definitely would like to sign long-term, but there’s still that thing that in order to help this team, I’ve got to be on the field a little more." Greg Newsome

With Newsome's frustration with his playing time, the Browns either have to find a way to use him more or trade him. Moving him before June 1st would save the Browns $13.7 million against the salary cap. Despite Newsome's interest in staying in Cleveland, a fresh start may be better for both sides.

