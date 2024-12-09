Browns Defender's Season Now Likely Over After Latest Injury Update
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns will be without one of their starting cornerbacks in Week 15 when they invite the Kansas City Chiefs to Huntington Bank Field. On Monday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his day-after-game press conference that cornerback Greg Newsome will miss time with a hamstring injury, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
This injury will likely end Newsome’s season with only four games remaining in the 2024 campaign. The 24-year-old defensive back underwent surgery on the same hamstring this summer, which is never a good sign.
Newsome suffered the injury in Sunday’s 27-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but somehow finished the game. The former Northwestern standout produced two total tackles and played 36 snaps on defense.
In the offseason, Newsome had his name thrown around in trade rumors as the club exercised his option for the 2025 season. However, the Browns kept the 24-year-old to play a huge role in their defense.
This season, Newsome had 27 combined tackles, five pass deflections, and an interception in 13 games. The young defensive back hasn’t fared well in pass coverage this season, giving up a career-worst 111.0 pass rating allowed when targeted and four receiving touchdowns.
Without Newsome manning the slot, the Chiefs should try to attack that part of the field next week. The Browns haven’t decided to put Newsome on IR, but it wouldn’t be a shock if that is the next step depending on the severity of the injury.
Cleveland will likely turn to 23-year-old cornerback Cameron Mitchell, who was taken in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. This season, the 5-foot-11 defender has 12 combined tackles and a tackle for loss.
The former Northwestern defensive back has spent most of this season on special teams (37 percent snaps). In Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, Mitchell played 13 special teams snaps and had one tackle.
