Browns Make Desperate OL Move After Blowout Loss vs. Lions

The Cleveland Browns didn't waste any time shaking things up after falling to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Browns have acquired offensive tackle Cam Robinson from the Houston Texans, exchanging for "some late-round picks" in the process, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The move brings the former Jacksonville Jaguars and Texans right tackle to a team in Cleveland that desperately needs help at tackle.

"(Robinson is) a guy that we're excited to bring in here. We've had injuries at the position," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the trade. "Having guys that have started multiple games and played well is obviously an important part for us."

Browns Shake Up Offensive Line with Cam Robinson Trade

Historically, Robinson is a better pass-blocker than run-blocker, having been given a Pro Football Focus run block grade of 60.0 or worse in seven of the last nine seasons. That said, what he lacks in efficient run-blocking, he makes up for in solid pass-blocking skills. He's finished with a 62.0-plus pass protection grade eight times, which includes a mark of 67.2 or better in four of the last five years.

Considering how hard it has been for the Browns to hold back opposing pass rushers, Robinson's addition will only bolster the team. The frontline's outlook will further improve when Jack Conklin comes back from injury.

At 30, it seems unlikely that Robinson will be a long-term fix for the Browns at right tackle, but considering how every other player the Browns have trotted out at left or right tackle so far this season has either failed to perform well or has been hurt, this is a move that just makes sense in the moment. Considering they got Robinson for no real loss, a pick swap late in the draft is hardly a cost that can't be borne.

It's a desperate move to solve the offensive line's woes, but it will look like a home run if the newest Brown plays to his potential. Robinson isn't a Pro Bowler, and he's certainly not an All-Pro, but he's an upgrade over Dawand Jones, KT Leveston, and Cornelius Lucas. This can't be the only move that general manager Andrew Berry makes, though.

If the team needs more help, the Browns could still consider re-signing Jedrick Wills as well. Again, Wills isn't great, but the offensive line has been unbearably bad this year, and the team needs help. Like with Robinson, Wills won't be a world beater, but he can help improve the overall play.

Here's hoping that Robinson's arrival triggers a cascade effect that sees Berry and the Browns make several small but impactful moves to try and save the season.

