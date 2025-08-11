Browns Fan Favorite Is Sadly Not Likely to Make Final Roster

The Cleveland Browns had an awesome opener against the Carolina Panthers, officially kicking off the Browns preseason schedule. The team was able to pull out a 30-10 win with an impressive outing from Shedeur Sandres and Carson Schwesinger on both offense and defense. It was a nice sight seeing two rookies lead the way, as it gives hope to the team's long term health.

It's unknown whether Sanders or Schwesinger can become All-Pro caliber players, as both men really just did well against guys the Panthers aren't sold on. Still, if they develop and turn into players that the Browns can rely on, then all bets are off.

Yet, not every prospect turns out to be a major player. Sometimes, no matter what you do, a player just doesn't play well. That means that sometimes a player just isn't up to snuff and has to be let go by the team. Now, unless Sanders, Schwesinger, or another rookie really botches things, they won't be cut.

However, that's not the case for every former draft pick. After their initial rookie year, all bets are off. You can give a guy their rookie year, but usually by the end of it, you know what they're going to be for your football team. For some sports, like baseball, you have to give a guy four or five years at least to see if they're any good. Yet, you can't afford to give that same window to football players.

By 24 or 25, most NFL players are out of the league. That's why we're under the impression that Alex Wright (no, not *THAT* Alex Wright) is likely on his way out the door. The 2022 third-round pick has not matured or developed as a player, and according to PFF, he's declined over the last two seasons. With the likes of Isaiah McGuire having a strong 2024, the need for a guy like Wright just isn't there anymore.

No one should be super sold on McGuire either, for that matter, but he's at least coming off a strong season. It's unlikely he replicates it, but he's at least achieved a good season. We can't say the same thing for Wright.

