Browns Bring Back Fan Favorite WR in Week 4 After Finally Getting Healthy

The Cleveland Browns picked up their first win of the 2025 NFL season over the weekend, but it's time to turn the page after beating the Green Bay Packers. Browns fans want nothing more than for head coach Kevin Stefanski & Co. to capitalize on their momentum, and it looks like Cleveland is trying to do so by expanding the roster.

On Tuesday, the Browns announced they signed wide receiver Luke Floriea to the practice squad and released defensive end K.J. Henry to create some room.

Browns Signed WR Luke Floriea to Practice Squad

Floriea signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent but was released with an injury designation this summer. The Browns believe that Floriea could be a nice developmental piece on the practice squad and clearly like what they saw from the local talent before he went down with an injury.

In his collegiate career at Kent State, he had 100 receptions for 1,302 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns over 47 games with the Golden Flashes. Floriea now joins Gage Larvadain, Kaden Davis, and Malachi Corley as the WRs on the practice squad. He will now need to stand out in his practice reps to showcase to the coaching staff that they made the right decision to bring him back.

It'll be an uphill climb for him to get called up, as he's playing catch-up to Davis and Larvadain. Corley was signed to Cleveland's practice squad after being released by the New York Jets in August, making one less name to compete against.

The Browns also have Jerry Jeudy, Jamari Thrash, Cedric Tillman, DeAndre Carter, and Isaiah Bond as the WRs on the 53-man roster. Their aerial offense has been average thus far, as they are 16th in passing yards per game (203.7). Furthermore, quarterback Joe Flacco has seen his passing yards decrease in each of the first three weeks.

The Browns still have Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as other QB options. They could make one of them the starter, but that will be a conversation for down the line. The main focus is on getting better in each practice and game. That's why Floriea must immediately prove that he can help move the needle on offense.

Needless to say, Cleveland fans will be eagerly watching to see if Floriea is elevated ahead of Week 4's meeting with the Detroit Lions.

