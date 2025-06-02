Browns Fans Shouldn't Worry About Star's OTAs Absence

The Browns’ OTAs are in full swing, but some notable names have decided for one reason or another not to attend. While nominally voluntary, these team activities can be crucially important for certain players: rookies aiming to make a good first impression, new signings looking to stand out, as well as veterans trying to prove they’ve still got what it takes to play in the league. So when key pieces of a team’s toolbox fail to show up at OTAs, eyebrows are often raised.

For example, after the Browns signed Diontae Johnson to a one-year deal, many assumed he would take full advantage of the opportunity to connect with his new team and earn a spot on the starting roster. Johnson, however, has yet to take the field, leaving some, fairly or not, to second-guess his future with the team.

If this type of scrutiny can be heaped upon a relatively minor addition such as Johnson, what are we to think when the Browns' biggest talent, Myles Garrett, is likewise absent from OTAs? The answer, perhaps hypocritically, isn't so straightforward.

The first thing many fans’ minds race to when they hear about a player’s unexplained absence from anything, even something voluntary like OTAs, is the worry that their star could be stubbornly holding out in the hopes of a new contract or extension. In the case of Myles Garrett, however, this can thankfully be ruled out. In March of this year, after expressing a desire to move on to a different team, he and the Browns agreed on a four-year, $160 million extension ($123.5 million guaranteed) which would keep him in Cleveland through 2030. So if it's not the money keeping him off the field, what's the explanation?

It may seem unfair, but in industries like pro sports, where talent often outweighs everything else, there is, like it or not, a different set of standards for the elite of the elite. If a team relies heavily on a star player’s production, it's not uncommon for that individual to have extra freedom within the organization compared to others. Myles Garrett is one such example of this phenomenon. Unlike the aforementioned Diontae Johnson, Garrett has nothing to worry about when it comes to job security; he is going to be a day one starter, whether he shows up to OTAs or not.

As a proven talent year after year, Garrett has earned a level of trust from the Browns organization, which can rest assured knowing that he is taking care of himself, even if he is not physically within their facility. To emphasize this point, prior to winning the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year, he was similarly absent from OTAs and obviously showed up ready to dominate offenses and terrorize quarterbacks. Based on his play since becoming a Cleveland Brown, if anyone on the team deserves a little time off (or a trip to Japan) before the season starts, it's Garrett.

Furthermore, Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, at least publicly, seems to have zero problem with Garrett’s decision to skip OTAs. When pressed by the media about Garrett and others missing out on these team activities, Stefanski has continuously emphasized their voluntary nature, downplaying any negative speculations.

An argument could be made that, as the cornerstone of the team’s defense, Garrett should be in attendance as a way to support and connect with his teammates. This would require a conscious decision on his part to assume the role of a leader off the field in addition to his dominance on it. That, quite frankly, is not how his teammates and fanbase see him, nor what they expect him to be. Not every great player wants to be a locker room leader, and that’s okay. As long as there are others on the team willing to step up to the challenge, the Browns will be just fine with Garrett leading by his exemplary play alone.

It's important to note that OTAs are primarily offense-focused and are meant to build chemistry between quarterbacks and the skill players that support them. A fair proportion of the drills are conducted in a 7 on 7, without offensive or defensive linemen, meaning that it might not be an effective use of Garrett’s time as an edge rushing defensive end to be watching from the sidelines.

The draw for a hard-hitting weapon like Garrett is even less when accounting for the fact that OTAs drastically limit physical contact between players in an attempt to minimize injuries before the season even begins. Roughing up anyone, especially Garrett’s favorite targets, quarterbacks, is strictly off limits. Second string defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka learned this the hard way after earning himself a stern talking to by Browns coaches for making a tad too much contact with Kenny Pickett during drills.

All four quarterbacks, the forty-year-old, the journeyman, and both rookies, are probably glad that they don’t have to worry about Garrett barreling towards them and causing disruptions sure to make them look bad during a competition when every rep is a chance to earn the starting role.

Looking at Garrett’s impressive resume of past success, it's safe to say that Browns fans have nothing to worry about when it comes to his absence from OTAs. There’s every reason to believe his offseason will play out like they have in the past, with him showing up as soon as it's required before going on to another productive season.

