Browns Finally Get Some Positive Injury News Ahead of Week 8
It's been a nightmare season for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. They are 1-6 on the year, and it already feels like they are focused on next season.
The Browns have a divisional tilt on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Cleveland lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season with a torn Achilles. They also lost Nyheim Hines (knee) for the year. In addition to that, Jedrick Willis Jr. (knee), Jordan Hicks (elbow), and Jerome Ford (hamstring) are all ruled out for Sunday.
While they have these guys sidelined, the Browns just got some positive injury news on Wyatt Teller.
Browns News: Wyatt Teller Is off the Injured Reserve List
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns are activating Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller off the injured reserve list.
Teller suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee in Week 3 against the New York Giants. That forced him to land on IR and miss the following four games.
Now he's listed as questionable and has a chance to suit up on Sunday. The Virginia Tech product provides them with some stability up front. He has a 67.2 overall grade, 63.6 pass-blocking grade, and 65.5 run-blocking grade per PFF. He's played in 181 offensive snaps, allowing just one sack and one QB hit allowed.
The Browns need all the help they can get, especially against a talented team like the Ravens. Baltimore is 5-2 and has won five straight games.
The Browns are currently 8.5-point underdogs according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If Wyatt is able to give it a go, he will certainly help Cleveland on Sunday.
More Browns news and rumors:
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.