Browns Finally Make Offensive Coordinator Decision After Long Search
With Kevin Stefanski staying put, the biggest Cleveland Browns coaching question this offseason was who would be hired to replace Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator follow his firing.
The search was especially interesting, because the job isn't exactly an exciting one. Stefanski wants to handle playcalling. The offense has no quarterback. Nick Chubb is set to become a free agent. This isn't a situation that a top-end OC candidate wants to step into, and especially not if they have their sites set on a short-term jump to a head coaching role.
But the Browns found their guy, and this one was an internal promotion instead of an outside hire.
Browns Promote Tommy Rees to Offensive Coordinator
The Cleveland Browns have reportedly settled on Tommy Rees as their new offensive coordinator. Rees was previously the team's tight end coach, and will be promoted to the new position.
This fast-tracks Rees' coaching career in a big way. The 32-year-old was an undrafted free agent in the 2014 NFL Draft before spending a few years bouncing around the college ranks. The 2024 season was his first time holding a significant role on an NFL coaching staff.
His past experience as an offensive coordinator shouldn't be discounted though, having held that role for Notre Dame (2020-2022) and Alabama (2023). He was also considered one of the top offensive coordinator candidates of this coaching cycle, despite his young age.
This will be an incredibly difficult spot for Rees, but it's also one that carries a lot of upside. To start with, he doesn't need to initially take on the pressure of calling plays — something that immediately brings blame and ridicule for a new coach if it doesn't go well.
This is also a situation where he's not necessarily expected to deliver top-end results right away. Instead he may get a little more patience as he works to build the offense from the ground up around, hopefully, a new quarterback.