Browns Fourth-Year Vet Has to Either Shape Up or Ship Out After Preseason

The Cleveland Browns know they won't be serious contenders this year, and this season is about seeing who can be a factor for the future.

The Browns have a four-man QB competition ongoing, but several other ultra-important battles are taking place as well. Cleveland decided to let Nick Chubb walk in free agency before adding Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It was unclear if Judkins was ever going to suit up, but it's been revealed that he won't face domestic violence charges following an arrest in July. He has yet to sign with the team, but there may now be a pathway forward.

Cleveland also has Jerome Ford, Ahmani Marshall, and Pierre Strong Jr. on the team. However, if Strong Jr. doesn't turn things around, he could be released at the end of the summer.

Pierre Strong Jr. Could Be on His Way Out of Cleveland

Strong Jr. is entering his third year with the Browns, but hasn't been more than just a depth option. In 31 games with Cleveland, he has 399 rushing yards, 151 receiving yards, and one rushing score. The 26-year-old isn't the type of player who can win with speed and relies on power, but has been underwhelming.

He didn't play in the first preseason game due to an undisclosed injury, but returned in Saturday's matchup against the Eagles. Even in this game, though, he hasn't done much.

Strong Jr. was the starter against Philadelphia, but Marshall ended up finding the endzone. In Strong Jr. reps, he isn't showcasing enough juice or power that the Browns could be looking for.

The experience he has playing in Kevin Stefanski's scheme is working in his favor, but that may not be enough.

Ford, Marshall, and Sampson all have shown more and can be more effective than Strong Jr. at this point. That's without Judkins even being in the conversation.

If Strong Jr. doesn't start to stand out in practice and the final preseason game, he may be on his way out of town and looking elsewhere for a job.

Things are always changing in the NFL, but the arrow is certainly pointing down for the South Dakota State product.

More Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: